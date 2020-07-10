Left Menu
13 more test COVID-19 positive in Chandigarh, tally reaches 536

The residents must wear masks at public places and strictly follow social distancing norms, said an official release quoting the Administrator. Bandore warned the lockdown, if necessary, will again be imposed, especially on weekends, to contain the spread of infection.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-07-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 20:56 IST
Thirteen more people, including a one-month-old baby girl, tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Friday, pushing the tally to 536 in the union territory. Four members of a family, including a baby and 82-year-old woman, who were staying at sector 55, contracted the infection, as per medical bulletin.

Among other cases, two members of a family, including a 60-year-old man, residents of Manimajra, also tested positive, it stated. Five coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the disease. A total of 405 patients have recovered in the city as of now.

A total of 9,253 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 8,672 tested negative while reports in 43 cases are awaited, as per the bulletin. There are 121 active cases as of now in the city. A total of seven persons have so far died of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore on Friday warned of imposing lockdown on weekends in the city as he expressed concern that many residents were violating guidelines concerning COVID-19. He asked people to stay indoors and come out only when absolutely necessary.  The residents must wear masks at public places and strictly follow social distancing norms, said an official release quoting the Administrator.

Bandore warned the lockdown, if necessary, will again be imposed, especially on weekends, to contain the spread of infection. He directed the director general of police to ensure the strict implementation of the curfew from 10 pm to 5 am.

It was also directed that all vehicles, found moving during curfew hours, will be seized by police, unless the driver is able to prove that he was on essential duty, the statement said.  G Dewan, Director, Health Services, said they had started a fresh house-to-house survey of the entire city for detecting asymptomatic cases.  As a first step, sector 41 will be covered, an official release said..

