India star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan coronavirus-positive, joining father in law, husband

Maharastra state health minister Rajesh Tope said in a tweet that Aishwarya and her eight-year-old daughter had tested positive for the virus that causes the disease. It was not clear whether had been admitted to hospital, as Amitabh and Abhishek were on Saturday, when they said they had mild symptoms.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 15:38 IST
File photo

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter tested positive for the new coronavirus on Sunday, a day after her father-in-law and top Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan and her husband and actor Abhishek were hospitalised for COVID-19. Maharastra state health minister Rajesh Tope said in a tweet that Aishwarya and her eight-year-old daughter had tested positive for the virus that causes the disease.

It was not clear whether had been admitted to hospital, as Amitabh and Abhishek were on Saturday, when they said they had mild symptoms. Hospital officials and government health authorities said earlier on Sunday that Amitabh and his Abhishek were in stable condition.

Aishwarya, 46, a former Miss World who often features on "most beautiful" lists, has worked on several Bollywood and Hollywood films. She is a brand ambassador for several multinational companies. India on Sunday registered a record increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases taking the total number of affected people in the country to nearly 850,000 forcing authorities to re-impose partial lockdown in some densely populated areas.

Federal health ministry data showed that more than 27,100 new cases reported in the last 24 hours while the death toll increased to 22,674, after 551 people succumbed in a day. The 77-year-old legendary actor Amitabh said in a tweet on Saturday night that he had tested positive for the infectious virus.

Within minutes, his actor son Abhishek Bachchan, 44, tweeted that he had also tested positive. Both were moved to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai despite showing only mild symptoms and the father-son duo appealed to their millions of fans to stay calm.

Authorities launched a massive sanitising drill at Bachchan's upscale residence in Mumbai, spraying disinfectant in the large compound and on cars parked there. Amitabh Bachchan has been a prominent figure in the fight against the coronavirus by appearing in public service advertisements in which he urges people to wear a mask, wash hands frequently and maintain social distance in his trademark baritone.

India's film industry recently resumed film shoots after a months-long hiatus following the imposition of a nationwide lockdown in late March. But actors over 65, such as Amitabh, are banned from the sets because of their vulnerability to the virus.

