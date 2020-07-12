Karnataka records 71 COVID-19 deaths, 2,627 new cases

Left Menu
Karnataka on Sunday registered 71 COVID-19 deaths, its highest single day toll, and 2,627 fresh cases, pushing the tally of infections in the state to 38,843, the health department said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-07-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 22:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka on Sunday registered 71 COVID-19 deaths, its highest single day toll, and 2,627 fresh cases, pushing the tally of infections in the state to 38,843, the health department said. The total positive cases include 22,746 active cases and 15,409 discharges, the department said in its daily bulletin.

The total active cases include 532 people admitted in the ICUs across the state. Of the 71 fatalities, a record 45 were reported in Bengaluru alone including the death of 16 day-old baby girl and 17-year-old girl with chronic kidney disease, taking the total mortalities in the city to 274.

Among the districts, where new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 1,525 cases, followed by Dakshina Kannada with 196, Dharwad 129, Yadagiri 120, and 19 in Bengaluru Rural. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 8.39 lakh samples have been tested including 20,050 on Sunday alone, of which 7.80 lakh tested negative.

Other than Bengaluru, five fatalities were reported in Dakshina Kannada, three each in Mysuru, Hassan, Davangere and Belagavi, two each in Haveri and Bagalkote and one each in Dharwad, Koppal, Tumakuru, Vijayapura and Chamarajanagar. While majority of those who died of coronavirus suffered from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness and Influenza Like Illness, significantly 21 victims did not have any pre-medical conditions while eight were the asymptomatic patients with pre-medical conditions.

