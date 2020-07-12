48 people in Raj Bhavan test positive for COVID-19 in Telangana

Left Menu
As many as 48 people in Raj Bhavan were tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-07-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 23:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 48 people in Raj Bhavan were tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Yesterday and today Rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 were conducted since few of the special police battalion personnel tested positive in RT-PCR test as a part of contact tracing with the help of Director Public Health, according to a press release from Raj Bhavan.

"395 tests were conducted out of which 347 were negative. 28 police personnel were tested positive and they were sent to isolation immediately. 10 Raj Bhavan Staff and 10 family members of Raj Bhavan staff were tested positive. All these 20 members were admitted in Government Ayurveda Hospital, SR Nagar for further treatment," a press release said. Governor herself got tested and tested as Negative. She appealed the people in red zones or with the contact history to get themselves tested at the earliest to contain further spread.

She further said that early diagnosis not only protects us but also protects others and urged that one should not hesitate from getting tested and should motivate others to follow 4Ts-Test, Trace, Treat and Teach. (ANI)

