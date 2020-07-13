Left Menu
Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rises to 359

On Sunday, 13 people including seven from Capital Complex, West Kameng (4) and two from Changlang were discharged after their swab samples were found negative after two consecutive tests, Dr Jampa said, adding, they have been advised two weeks home quarantine and self monitoring. The state cabinet on Saturday extended the lockdown in the Capital Complex for another week till 5 pm on July 20.

Arunachal Pradesh reported 19 new coronavirus infections, taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 359, a senior Health department official said here on Monday. Eleven cases were reported from the Capital Complex comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa, seven from Changlang district while one case was detected from Namsai district, he said.

Of the 11 cases in the Capital region, seven were detected from various areas of Naharlagun, while one from an area near Hotel Donyi Polo Ashok in Itanagar, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr L Jampa said. While three health workers were found infected with the virus in the Capital region, two were found infected at the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) here and one from the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun, Dr Jampa said.

Two of the cases from Naharlagun are primary contacts of a health care worker, he added. "All the cases are asymptomatic except one, and they have been shifted to COVID care centres," Dr Jampa said.

The seven positive patients of Changlang district are returnees from Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh while the person from Namsai had returned from Tamil Nadu, the SSO said. On Sunday, 13 people including seven from Capital Complex, West Kameng (4) and two from Changlang were discharged after their swab samples were found negative after two consecutive tests, Dr Jampa said, adding, they have been advised two weeks home quarantine and self monitoring.

The state cabinet on Saturday extended the lockdown in the Capital Complex for another week till 5 pm on July 20. A week-long total lockdown was imposed in the Capital Complex on July 6 after the region witnessed a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, and it was scheduled to end on 5 pm on Monday.

The Capital Complex region has so far registered 123 cases, highest in the state, followed by Changlang (38), West Kameng (15), Namsai (14) and Lower Subansiri (12). The state has 219 active cases, while 138 patients were discharged after being cured. Two people died after testing positive for COVID-19.

A total of 31,520 samples have been tested so far in the state, Jampa added. The state which remained virus-free until May 23, witnessed a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases after people started returning from other states.

