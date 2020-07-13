Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blood platelet drop in dengue patients caused by dysfunction of Mitochondria: Indian Researchers

Mitochondria is a powerhouse of the cell contributing most of the energy and also required for platelet production and other purposes, Professor Naresh Babu V Sepuri, Department of Biochemistry, School of Life Sciences, UoH, said. This study suggests mitochondrial dysfunction might be one of the reasons for the decrease in the number of platelets that results in thrombocytopenia, a condition manifested in dengue patients," a UoH press release said on Monday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-07-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 21:24 IST
Blood platelet drop in dengue patients caused by dysfunction of Mitochondria: Indian Researchers
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Dysfunction of mitochondria, powerhouse of the cell, might be one of the reasons for the decrease in platelets, a condition manifested in dengue patients, a study by researchers of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has suggested. Mitochondria is a powerhouse of the cell contributing most of the energy and also required for platelet production and other purposes, Professor Naresh Babu V Sepuri, Department of Biochemistry, School of Life Sciences, UoH, said.

This study suggests mitochondrial dysfunction might be one of the reasons for the decrease in the number of platelets that results in thrombocytopenia, a condition manifested in dengue patients," a UoH press release said on Monday. It was carried out by Musturi Venkataramana (Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics) and Sepuri in the university and the outcome reported recently in the Journal of Virology', the release said.

If mitochondria was damaged, most of the cellular functions would be affected. That was why platelet production also may be reduced because of the mitochondrial dysfunction in the dengue virus-infected patients, Sepuri said. Our finding is, one of the dengue virus protein entering the mitochondria causes damage to it. That may be leading to platelet reduction, he said.

Interestingly, Ramana and Sepuri have identified that the SARS COVID-2 virus-encoded non-structural proteins also have mitochondrial target sequence and have the potential to interfere with mitochondrial functions, it said. The UoH researchers' identification of the first mitochondrial matrix protein being targeted by a human virus in dengue virus infection may strengthen the fight against human viruses, including COVID-19, the release added.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan stable, megastar shares message of gratitude

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is admitted to a hospital here with actor-son Abhishek Bachchan after they tested positive for coronavirus, on Monday thanked his fans and well wishers for brightening the darkness of his isolation with their ...

Convert pandemic situation into opportunity to meet SDGs: Niti Aayog VC

There is a need to translate the coronavirus-led pandemic situation into an opportunity to meet the sustainable development goals, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Monday. Kumar was speaking while presenting Voluntary National R...

Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stones for Rs 20,000 cr projs in Haryana

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for economic corridor projects worth Rs 20,000 crore in Haryana, the government said on Monday. The web-based function will be presided over by Haryana Chief Minister Ma...

Maoists blow up road in Jharkhand

A road was blown up on Monday by Maoists in Jharkhands West Singhbhum district, police said. They carried out an improvised explosive device IED blast, aimed to target security personnel, and damaged the road, Superintendent of Police Indra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020