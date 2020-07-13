CSMA beneficiaries can avail reimbursements for RT-PCR test for COVID-19

The beneficiaries of Central Services Medical Attendance (CSMA) can avail reimbursements of RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 as per the rates prescribed by ICMR or state government, Union Health Ministry said on Monday. In an office memorandum, the ministry said the order be applicable with effect from April 21 this year. "It has been decided that rate for RT-PCR test for COVID-19 prescribed by Indian Council of Medical Research or the rate prescribed for the state by the concerned state government or actual whichever may be lower, shall be admissible for reimbursement for Central Services (Medical Attendance) beneficiaries," it said. CSMA beneficiaries are those central government employees who are not residing in areas covered by the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

"The private hospitals empanelled under CS (MA) Rules, 1944/ CGHS and approved for undertaking the test shall perform the investigation after the same has been advised as per the prevalent ICMR protocols by any specialist of government hospital or Centre or private empanelled hospital or authorized medical attendant," it said. The memorandum further said the medical claim for reimbursement shall be submitted by the beneficiary to the concerned ministry, department or organisation for further processing.