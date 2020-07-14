Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump bashes U.S. health experts, Fauci urges caution, as virus cases surge

On Monday, Trump also retweeted an April post from Woolery's podcast co-host that Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, wants to require "an ID card to go shopping." As the spread of the coronavirus accelerated months ago, Fauci said it was possible the United States could in the future issue a certification of immunity. The White House did not respond to questions on whether the president believed the CDC was lying.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2020 01:39 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 01:24 IST
Trump bashes U.S. health experts, Fauci urges caution, as virus cases surge
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump on Monday took a swipe at health experts in his government leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus, and one of them, Dr. Anthony Fauci, answered with an appeal for states to stick to guidelines to snuff out a surge in cases. The Republican president, seeking re-election in November, has been increasingly critical of government health officials and their guidance as a steady rise in infections threatens the easing of shutdown restrictions across the country.

Trump retweeted to his 83 million followers the accusations of a former game show host that "everyone is lying," including the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). "The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust," Chuck Woolery wrote Sunday night without citing evidence.

Last week, Trump said he thought CDC guidelines for schools reopening were too tough, impractical and expensive. On Monday, Trump also retweeted an April post from Woolery's podcast co-host that Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, wants to require "an ID card to go shopping." As the spread of the coronavirus accelerated months ago, Fauci said it was possible the United States could in the future issue a certification of immunity.

The White House did not respond to questions on whether the president believed the CDC was lying. Trump told reporters later at the White House: "I have a very good relationship with Dr. Fauci."

"I find him to be a very nice person. I don't always agree with him," Trump said. Fauci on Monday ascribed the surge in coronavirus cases to the country's failure to shut down completely, then a rush to reopen too soon, and urged a commitment to guidelines to rub out the disease.

"All you needed to do was look at the films on TV of people in some states who went from shutdown to complete throwing caution to the wind - bars that were crowded, people without masks," Fauci said during a Stanford University event. Fauci said he was confident the United States would get a handle on the virus "if we step back. You don't necessarily need to shut down again, but pull back a bit, and then proceed in a very prudent way of observing the guidelines, of going from step to step."

TENSIONS FLARE Tensions with Fauci have risen with the decline of Trump's popularity in the polls over the president's handling of the outbreak. Fauci said in a Financial Times interview last week he had not briefed Trump in two months.

Fauci's emphasis on protections including physical distancing, wearing masks, avoiding crowds and washing hands have put him at odds with a president eager to get people back to work to boost the economy. The White House over the weekend distributed a list of statements Fauci made early in the pandemic that turned out to be wrong as understanding of the disease developed, according to media reports. But the White House said that it only sent responses to dozens of questions it had received from the Washington Post.

Health officials and the CDC have pleaded with the public to wear masks to limit the spread of the virus, but the issue has become a politically divisive issue in the United States unlike in many other countries which have seen far lower rates of infection and death. Trump wore a mask for the first time in public when he visited a Washington D.C.-area military medical center on Saturday. He had previously refused to wear a mask in public or ask Americans to wear face coverings, saying it was a personal choice.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's Trudeau apologizes for 'mistake' amid charity uproar

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized on Monday for taking part in a Cabinet decision to use a charity he and his family have worked with to administer a 900 million 663.4 million student grant program. Trudeau, 48, is facing a ...

FOREX-Dollar stabilizes ahead of earnings, U.S. consumer data

The dollar edged lower on Monday as investors looked to U.S. corporate earnings and upcoming retail data to gauge whether guarded optimism on the economic outlook was justified. The index that measures the safe-haven dollar against a basket...

California shuts down again as U.S. coronavirus crisis expands

Californias governor ordered a retreat on Monday from the states reopening as coronavirus cases soared and the states two largest school districts, Los Angeles and San Diego, announced all learning will be online-only when classes resume in...

Body found in search of lake for 'Glee' star Naya Rivera

A body was found on Monday at a Southern California lake during the search for Glee star Naya Rivera, authorities said. The body was discovered five days after the 33-year-old Rivera disappeared on Lake Piru, where her son was found on July...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020