Odisha government to start plasma therapy from tomorrow

The Odisha Government to initiate Plasma Therapy to treat COVID patients from Wednesday at three dedicated COVID Hospitals in the state, the government said in a press release.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 14-07-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 19:58 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha Government to initiate Plasma Therapy to treat COVID patients from Wednesday at three dedicated COVID Hospitals in the state, the government said in a press release. The treatment will be done in SUM Hospital and Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) hospital in Bhubaneswar and Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack.

At a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, it's has been decided that SCM Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack will function as the nodal centre of this Plasma Therapy. As per the state government, by the next week, COVID-19 testing will be ramped up to 9,000 tests a day from the current capacity of 7,000 tests per day.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Pradeep Mohapatra informed during the meeting, "For the benefit of the people, more private hospitals in the state will be allowed to conduct, such tests at their facilities." Mohapatra clarified that there is no shortage of beds and intensive Care Units (ICU) beds in COVID hospitals in the state, especially in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Ganjam. "Steps have been taken to increase the number of beds in these cities with 200 more ICU beds in the next seven days," he added. (ANI)

