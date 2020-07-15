Jamia's dentistry faculty to provide tele-counselling services

Jamia Millia Islamia's Faculty of Dentistry will be starting tele-counselling services for patients in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The varsity said the Faculty of Dentistry (FOD) will provide dental services to patients from the safety of their homes. "This facility will cater to the oral health needs of all patients especially the aged, those suffering from other medical conditions and young children who face a higher risk by visiting dental facilities," the varsity said.

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, this service will be of great benefit to the patients, it said. The services will start from July 16 from 9 am to 12 noon on all days, except Sundays and holidays.

Those who wish to avail the services may contact the number +91-8595842391. The number is also available on WhatsApp. One can also send photographs of the dental issues to this number if asked by the consulting doctor, the varsity stated. Professor Sanjay Singh, Dean, FOD, JMI said, "The tele-consultation will be provided by senior professors and experienced faculty members of various dental specialities. We encourage all patients to avail this service." The Faculty of Dentistry, JMI was ranked 19th best dental college in the country by MHRD''s NIRF-2020 ranking. PTI SLB SRY.