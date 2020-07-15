Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamia's dentistry faculty to provide tele-counselling services

The varsity said the Faculty of Dentistry (FOD) will provide dental services to patients from the safety of their homes. Professor Sanjay Singh, Dean, FOD, JMI said, "The tele-consultation will be provided by senior professors and experienced faculty members of various dental specialities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 14:18 IST
Jamia's dentistry faculty to provide tele-counselling services

Jamia Millia Islamia's Faculty of Dentistry will be starting tele-counselling services for patients in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The varsity said the Faculty of Dentistry (FOD) will provide dental services to patients from the safety of their homes.  "This facility will cater to the oral health needs of all patients especially the aged, those suffering from other medical conditions and young children who face a higher risk by visiting dental facilities," the varsity said.

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, this service will be of great benefit to the patients, it said. The services will start from July 16 from 9 am to 12 noon on all days, except Sundays and holidays.

Those who wish to avail the services may contact the number +91-8595842391. The number is also available on WhatsApp. One can also send photographs of the dental issues to this number if asked by the consulting doctor, the varsity stated. Professor Sanjay Singh, Dean, FOD, JMI said, "The tele-consultation will be provided by senior professors and experienced faculty members of various dental specialities. We encourage all patients to avail this service." The Faculty of Dentistry, JMI was ranked 19th best dental college in the country by MHRD''s NIRF-2020 ranking. PTI SLB SRY.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan Masters golf 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19

The long-standing Mercuries Taiwan Masters, one of the favourite tournaments of Indian golfers, has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Taiwan Masters was originally scheduled to be held at the Taiwan Golf and Country...

NY Times to move some staff from Hong Kong, citing new law

The New York Times said Tuesday it will transfer some of its staff out of Hong Kong because of the uncertainties about practicing journalism in the Chinese territory under its newly imposed national security law. Hong Kong which was handed ...

Ambani announces Jio developing a complete 5G solution from scratch; trials to be launched as soon as 5G spectrum is available.

Ambani announces Jio developing a complete 5G solution from scratch trials to be launched as soon as 5G spectrum is available....

Titan expects businesses to be hit 'very substantially' due to COVID-19

Watch and jewellery maker Titan Company is expecting its businesses to be hit very substantially in the current financial year due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic. The company said its focus during 2020-21 will be on cash...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020