Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands of Catalans return to lockdown as Spain fights new virus clusters

But just as a judge approved the regional government's stay-at-home order for residents of the Lleida area, about 180 km (110 miles) west of Barcelona, tensions rose over how to handle an increase in cases in a suburb of the Catalan capital. Tourism-dependent Spain, one of Europe's hardest-hit countries with more than 28,000 deaths from the pandemic, brought a tough national lockdown to an end on June 21.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 16:57 IST
Thousands of Catalans return to lockdown as Spain fights new virus clusters
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Some 160,000 people in the Spanish region of Catalonia went back into confinement on Wednesday as authorities scrambled to control a fresh surge of coronavirus infections in the area, just weeks after a nationwide lockdown was lifted. But just as a judge approved the regional government's stay-at-home order for residents of the Lleida area, about 180 km (110 miles) west of Barcelona, tensions rose over how to handle an increase in cases in a suburb of the Catalan capital.

Tourism-dependent Spain, one of Europe's hardest-hit countries with more than 28,000 deaths from the pandemic, brought a tough national lockdown to an end on June 21. Since then, more than 170 clusters have sprung up, prompting regional authorities to impose a patchwork of local restrictions, confusing locals and angering businesses.

Tensions are at their highest in Catalonia because the wealthy north-eastern region of 7.5 million people is seeing the biggest number of new cases. Also, an acrimonious push for Catalonia's independence in recent years has kept relations strained between its separatist leaders and the central government in Madrid.

"The maximum priority of (the Catalan) government is people's health and life and there cannot be any judicial interference that complicates the collective fight against the pandemic," Quim Torra's regional government said in a statement. The statement urged people to comply with all the measures it had announced on Tuesday, including a restriction on gatherings of more than 10 people in three neighborhoods

of L'Hospitalet, a Barcelona suburb that is home to around 260,000, even though another judge struck down that measure overnight.

Such restrictions need to be approved by a judge, and the Catalan government said it would appeal against the ruling. The limit on gatherings is part of a resolution asking residents in those areas in L'Hospitalet to stay home, though the limit is not mandatory there. Barcelona's mayor Ada Colau told local channel TV3 she was worried about the coronavirus outbreaks and said a "small step backward" might be needed, but she stopped short of announcing a lockdown or any other measures for Barcelona, which is Spain's second-largest city and one of the most popular with tourists.

While Catalonia, Spain's second-most populous region, is the first to return its citizens to home confinement, parts of Galicia have been sealed off to visitors and a Basque town imposed a curfew to tackle their own outbreaks.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nearly one billion people scared of losing homes or land, poll finds

Almost one billion people around the world fear to lose their homes or land within five years, with owners and tenants in Burkina Faso and the Philippines the most concerned, a survey of 140 nations showed on Wednesday.About one in five adu...

Tech-Enabled Startup Shopmatic Registers 200 Percent Growth Amidst Global Pandemic

Amid the ongoing global pandemic, Shopmatic, leading Singapore-based e-commerce enabler registered tremendous growth in the April-June 2020 quarter New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India At a time when businesses are struggling to ...

Young activists, localists top Hong Kong pro-democracy polls

Young activists and localist candidates dominated Hong Kongs unofficial pro-democracy primaries over the weekend, with hundreds of thousands of people voting despite warnings the election could violate the territorys new security law impose...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 530 pm NATION DEL68 SINOINDIA-LADAKH Follow all agreed protocols for border management Indias clear message to China in marathon military talks New Delhi The Indian military conveyed a very c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020