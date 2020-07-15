17 more test COVID-19 positive in UP’s Muzaffarnagar; active cases now 143

Seventeen more people tested positive for coronavirus here on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 143, an official said

The results of 493 samples were received on Wednesday, of which 17 tested positive for COVID-19, District Magistrate Selvakumari J said

She also said 34 more people recovered from the disease, taking the number of those patients who have been cured to 319. The 17 people, who tested positive, were shifted to a COVID hospital, the official said.