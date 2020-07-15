Germany mobilizes €13 million to support Namibia’s fight against COVID-19

Left Menu
The conservation and tourism sector has been significantly affected by the loss of income from tourism, caused by worldwide lockdown measures and international travel restrictions, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Windhoek | Updated: 15-07-2020 18:54 IST
The funds to mitigate the economic losses will be provided through the KfW Development Bank to the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism through its Conservation Relief, Recovery and Resilient Facility. Image Credit: ANI

The German Federal Government has mobilized additional resources of 13 million € (appr. 250 million N$) to support the Namibian Government, through the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, in mitigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic in the conservation and tourism sector.

The funds to mitigate the economic losses will be provided through the KfW Development Bank to the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism through its Conservation Relief, Recovery and Resilient Facility. 5 million € shall be channelled through the Poverty Oriented Support to Human-Wildlife Conflict Management Project implemented by the Community Conservation Fund of Namibia (CCFN). The aim is to support communal conservancies and the local tourism sector during these challenging times. Funds will be used I .a. to secure ongoing employment of game guards and local people working for conservancies and conservancy tourism business as well as to support the implementation of human-wildlife conflict mitigation and prevention measures.

4 million € is envisaged for measures aiding National Parks and protected areas, to minimize detrimental ecological and economic impacts of COVID-19. These measures are to be implemented through the existing NamParks V Project. Funds are meant to ensure the continuation of anti-poaching and wildlife crime prevention measures and to continue ongoing patrols and implementation of park regulations.

4 Million € of this commitment will be directed to benefit the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA) similarly impacted by the pandemic.

(With Inputs from APO)

