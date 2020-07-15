Left Menu
Over 7 000 members of SAPS test positive for COVID-19

“COVID-19 has been costly when it comes to the SAPS. Up to this point, we have 7 021 that have tested positive but we are glad to say that 2 021 recoveries have been made,” said the Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-07-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 19:21 IST
Responding to a question during the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster media briefing on Wednesday, Cele said over 4 000 police members are in isolation, 150 of which are in hospital. Image Credit: ANI

Over 7 000 members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) have tested positive for COVID-19, Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Wednesday.

Responding to a question during the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster media briefing on Wednesday, Cele said over 4 000 police members are in isolation, 150 of which are in hospital.

"We have 53 fatalities up to this point," he said at the briefing held at the Union Buildings.

Meanwhile, 685 cases have been opened against the police since South Africa's lockdown, aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, came into effect in March. The cases were against police and metro police members.

To date, 227 of these have been investigated and finalised.

"The biggest number [in terms of cases relates to] assault and discharge of firearms in public," said the Minister.

Facemasks

On the mandatory wearing of facemasks, the cluster encouraged all South Africans to adhere to this.

It said no person will be allowed to use, operate or perform any services on any form of public transport, enter or be in a building, place or premises, including government buildings used by the public to obtain goods and services or be in any public open space, if he or she is not wearing a cloth facemask.

In addition, drivers and operators of public transport and shopkeepers will be responsible for ensuring that anyone who boards their vehicle or who enters their premises is wearing a mask.

"If they fail to do so, they will be committing an offence and can be charged accordingly," said Cele.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola emphasised this point.

"The charge would be the contravention of the Regulations in terms of the Disaster Management Act. The fines are as per the guidelines of the various chief magistrates across the country, depending on the circumstances and merits of that matter.

"There could be instances where the magistrate chooses imprisonment or the option of a fine, so it's left to the magistrate to decide and choose which one is the appropriate sentence under the circumstances," said Lamola.

Fighting crime

The Custer also expressed concern at criminal elements that have used the pandemic to increase attacks on the public.

"This state of affairs is not acceptable. The cluster commits to ensuring that all members of the community are protected against all forms of crimes. We urge everyone to be vigilant and to protect themselves," said Cele.

The cluster will be partnering with community policing forums and community safety forums to fight the surge of crime.

The JCPS Cluster has also noted the destruction and damage of social and public infrastructure, some of it critical in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said that destroying and damaging public infrastructure is a criminal offence, and anyone found to be a damaging public property will be arrested and prosecuted.

Meanwhile, the cluster also condemned recent violence against foreign nationals, especially in the trucking industry.

It said it is cognisant of the frustration experienced by communities.

"We need to continue to look for solutions that will address the plight of our local citizens, while we make every effort to combat the violence associated with this.

"COVID-19 has worsened the social and economic impact on people's livelihoods not only in our country but across the continent and the world at large. As a government, we need to work harder with our regional counterparts to address these challenges," said the cluster.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

