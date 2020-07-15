Patnaik appeals to COVID-19 recovered people to donate plasma

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appealed to people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma for treatment of other critical patients in the state. Patnaik made this appeal while inaugurating a Plasma Bank before starting the convalescent plasma therapy treatment of acute COVID-19 patients in the state.

The chief minister inaugurated the Plasma bank at SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack through video conferencing. He appealed to all eligible COVID survivors to come forward to donate their plasma which will go a long way in helping the treatment of serious COVID patients.

"For me and my government, the life of every person is precious and the state would do everything possible to save the lives of our people. I would like to announce that plasma therapy will be made available free of cost to the people of Odisha," Patnaik said. Plasma therapy will be an effective tool in the fight against COVID-19 and save precious lives, Patnaik said.

"Our government is committed to provide the highest standard of medical care. No person will be deprived of the latest medical care," he said. No person in Odisha would be deprived of access to the latest medical technology. This is a solemn commitment of this government, the chief minister said.

Patnaik also thanked the Drug Controller General of India for allowing the state to use of convalescent plasma for treatment of acute COVID-19 patients. Odisha has joined a select club of very few states who have introduced Convalescent Plasma Therapy for the treatment of serious COVID patients. Odisha is the third state besides Delhi and Maharashtra to start this procedure, officials said.

Appreciating the work of doctors Patnaik said: "Our doctors and medical personnel are working hard to provide their best in serving the people in these difficult COVID times. We need to encourage and boost their morale". The chief minister also congratulated the four brave donors who volunteered to contribute their invaluable plasma on the day one of opening of the Plasma Bank.

The therapy will be introduced in three dedicated COVID Hospitals - SUM Hospital and KIIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar and Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack. In his call to over 10,000 persons in the state who have recovered from the highly infectious diseases, Patnaik said they should voluntarily donate plasma to save the lives of others.

So far four COVID recovered persons are the first four plasma donors of Odisha. Twelve more cured COVID patients including Salipur BJD MLA Prasanta Behera have also come forward to donate their plasma.

The chief minister thanked all of them and wished all the best, an official statement said.