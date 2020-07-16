Left Menu
RB Nigeria donates hygiene products to Health Ministry of Nigeria

Updated: 16-07-2020 09:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@discoverRB)

RB Nigeria (Reckitt Benckiser) through its brands, Dettol and Jik, has donated 800,000 units of hygiene products to the Health Ministry of Nigeria, as the fight to curb the spread of the COVID-19 rages on, according to a news report by This Day.

This move is part of its global project 'Fight for Access Fund', which aims to improve access to health, hygiene, and nutrition.

Speaking during the product hand over in Abuja recently, the General Manager, RB Nigeria, Dayanand Sriram said the donated items are worth over N65 million, adding that they include antiseptic disinfectants, Dettol soaps, Jik bleach, full Personal Protective Equipment's (PPE), and 100 mobile hand wash units which will be installed at locations advised by the health ministry.

He said, "RB's purpose is to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We are delighted to support the Federal Ministry of Health and also to play our part in stemming the effects of the pandemic in Nigeria. We will continue to support the Federal and State Governments, as well as the health authorities' efforts in the fight against COVID-19."

He further added, "We have a critical role to play in promoting hygiene, and Dettol has been supporting the Government's effort through its School Hygiene and New Mum's education programs over the past 7 years."

While receiving the products, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire thanked RB for the donations and said, "you have been in business for five decades, which tells us you know the health history of Nigeria."

He further added, " the need for hygiene cannot now be any more emphasized. What you have brought here will go a long way. We will distribute it to our agencies. We'll take an inventory of all of it and declare it to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19."

