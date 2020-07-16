Left Menu
UK business minister says jobs data would have been worse without govt support

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-07-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 12:19 IST
UK business minister says jobs data would have been worse without govt support
British Business Secretary Alok Sharma (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@AlokSharma_RDG)

British Business Secretary Alok Sharma said the unemployment data would have been worse had the government not supported millions of people through the novel coronavirus crisis.

"If we hadn't provided this support, we would be in a far worse position," Sharma told the BBC on Thursday. "The cost of inaction would have been much greater than the cost of action."

