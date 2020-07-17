Left Menu
India's coronavirus cases cross 1 million

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 09:34 IST
India's coronavirus cases cross 1 million
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's cases of novel coronavirus crossed the million mark, the health ministry data showed on Friday, as infections spread out into the smaller towns and the countryside following the lifting of a vast lockdown.

Only the United States and Brazil have a higher number of cases. India's total deaths stood at 25,602 the health ministry said.

