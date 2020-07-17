India's coronavirus cases cross 1 million

India's coronavirus cases cross 1 millionReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 09:34 IST
India's cases of novel coronavirus crossed the million mark, the health ministry data showed on Friday, as infections spread out into the smaller towns and the countryside following the lifting of a vast lockdown.
Only the United States and Brazil have a higher number of cases. India's total deaths stood at 25,602 the health ministry said.
