Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* France will enforce mask-wearing in enclosed public spaces including banks, shops and indoor markets from July 20, Health Minister Olivier Veran said, as part of efforts to curb a coronavirus resurgence. AMERICAS * Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said coronavirus lockdown measures "kill" and have "suffocated" the country's economy. * Mexico's Health Ministry on Saturday posted a record for new cases reported on a single day, with 7,615 more confirmed cases, bringing its overall tally of infections to 338,913, health ministry data showed.

Reuters | Updated: 19-07-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 16:11 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Saturday for the second day in a row, with the total rising by 259,848 in 24 hours.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE

* European Union leaders may not reach a deal on a coronavirus stimulus plan on Sunday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said as marathon negotiations ran into a third day and acrimony mounted over the demands of rich but thrifty countries.

* Britain said it was pausing its daily update of the coronavirus death toll after the government ordered a review into the calculation of the data over concerns the toll might have been exaggerated.

* France will enforce mask-wearing in enclosed public spaces including banks, shops, and indoor markets from July 20, Health Minister Olivier Veran said, as part of efforts to curb a coronavirus resurgence.

AMERICAS

* Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said coronavirus lockdown measures "kill" and have "suffocated" the country's economy.

* Mexico's Health Ministry on Saturday posted a record for new cases reported on a single day, with 7,615 more confirmed cases, bringing its overall tally of infections to 338,913, health ministry data showed.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* People in Melbourne must now wear masks when leaving their homes as Victoria, Australia's second-most-populous state marked two weeks of triple-digit increases in new coronavirus infections on Sunday.

* Hong Kong tightened coronavirus restrictions, with non-essential civil servants told to work from home from this week, as the territory reported a record number of daily cases.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israeli police used water cannons to disperse demonstrators around Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence on Saturday as protests mounted against him over alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

* Iranian health officials sought on Sunday to play down the president's estimate that some 25 million people have been infected with the coronavirus, saying it was based on tests that measure exposure to the illness and that cannot be relied on to show the current state of disease.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Finance officials from the Group of 20 countries called on Saturday for all official bilateral creditors to implement fully a short-term debt freeze for the world's poorest countries but stopped short of extending the initiative into next year.

* The International Monetary Fund is exploring additional tools to provide financing to the world's poorest countries and others hit hard by the pandemic, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Saturday.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Budget for Puducherry to be presented on Monday

The Puducherry budget for 2020-21 is to be presented in the Assembly on Monday. Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi would deliver her customary address and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in-charge of Finance would present the budget, a press note...

Japan rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for Monday launch

A Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates Mars spacecraft has been placed on the launch pad for Mondays scheduled liftoff for the Arab worlds first interplanetary mission, officials said Sunday. The launch of the orbiter name...

Naturopath booked for prescribing allopathic medicines

A naturopath has been booked for allegedly prescribing allopathic drugs to patients here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The clinic of the practitioner was raided on Saturday by a health officer, an official said.The accused didnt ho...

Iranian health officials play down president's figure of 25 million people infected

Iranian health officials sought on Sunday to play down the presidents estimate that some 25 million people have been infected with the coronavirus, saying it was based on serological blood tests that measure exposure to the illness and that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020