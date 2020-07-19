The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Saturday for the second day in a row, with the total rising by 259,848 in 24 hours.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE

* European Union leaders may not reach a deal on a coronavirus stimulus plan on Sunday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said as marathon negotiations ran into a third day and acrimony mounted over the demands of rich but thrifty countries.

* Britain said it was pausing its daily update of the coronavirus death toll after the government ordered a review into the calculation of the data over concerns the toll might have been exaggerated.

* France will enforce mask-wearing in enclosed public spaces including banks, shops, and indoor markets from July 20, Health Minister Olivier Veran said, as part of efforts to curb a coronavirus resurgence.

AMERICAS

* Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said coronavirus lockdown measures "kill" and have "suffocated" the country's economy.

* Mexico's Health Ministry on Saturday posted a record for new cases reported on a single day, with 7,615 more confirmed cases, bringing its overall tally of infections to 338,913, health ministry data showed.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* People in Melbourne must now wear masks when leaving their homes as Victoria, Australia's second-most-populous state marked two weeks of triple-digit increases in new coronavirus infections on Sunday.

* Hong Kong tightened coronavirus restrictions, with non-essential civil servants told to work from home from this week, as the territory reported a record number of daily cases.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israeli police used water cannons to disperse demonstrators around Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence on Saturday as protests mounted against him over alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

* Iranian health officials sought on Sunday to play down the president's estimate that some 25 million people have been infected with the coronavirus, saying it was based on tests that measure exposure to the illness and that cannot be relied on to show the current state of disease.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Finance officials from the Group of 20 countries called on Saturday for all official bilateral creditors to implement fully a short-term debt freeze for the world's poorest countries but stopped short of extending the initiative into next year.

* The International Monetary Fund is exploring additional tools to provide financing to the world's poorest countries and others hit hard by the pandemic, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Saturday.