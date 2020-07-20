Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOCUS-Uber offers COVID-19 contact tracing help amid chaotic U.S. response

Uber Technologies Inc has quietly launched a service to give public health officials quick access to data on drivers and riders presumed to have come into contact with someone infected with COVID-19, company officials told Reuters. The service, offered free of charge, could help burnish the image of the ride-hailing giant, which recently launched a new ad campaign spotlighting its "No Mask, No Ride" policy in the United States.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-07-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 16:31 IST
FOCUS-Uber offers COVID-19 contact tracing help amid chaotic U.S. response
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)

Uber Technologies Inc has quietly launched a service to give public health officials quick access to data on drivers and riders presumed to have come into contact with someone infected with COVID-19, company officials told Reuters.

The service offered free of charge, could help burnish the image of the ride-hailing giant, which recently launched a new ad campaign spotlighting its "No Mask, No Ride" policy in the United States. Now being promoted to government health officials in all the countries where it operates, the service provides health departments with data about who used Uber's services and when and allows health agencies to urge affected users into quarantine, the company officials said.

Information on an individual can be accessed in a few hours, the officials said, with the company considering COVID-19 an emergency involving danger of death or serious physical injury. Though Uber has provided the data for months now, it has not been put to use in many U.S. virus hotspots.

A recent Reuters review of contact tracing policies by 32 U.S. state and local health departments found most did not use ride-hailing data to track the virus spread. Among those neglecting the data are Texas and Florida, states that have seen a surge in new infections. Unlike several other countries, the United States has no federal program or mobile application to trace the contacts of people with coronavirus infections, a measure deemed crucial by the World Health Organization in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did not respond to requests for comment. Dozens of U.S. states in recent weeks began hiring thousands of workers to interview infected patients, identify people they have been in contact with, and then order those individuals to isolate. Ride-hailing data could play an important role in that effort, health officials and experts said, because it identifies a larger set of people outside the direct social circle of an infected individual.

"This data could be potentially life-saving in cities where many people use those services," said Mieka Smart, an epidemiology professor at Michigan State University and a member of the COVID-19 contact tracing workgroup in Flint. Uber has long provided data to U.S. law enforcement officials in emergencies or criminal investigations, companies officials said. It first began to focus on health-related issues in 2019, when a resurgence of U.S. measles cases prompted several health departments to request data, the officials said.

In January, company executives flew to Los Angeles to meet with the local health department and CDC officials to discuss how Uber's data could best be used, according to Uber's chief of global law enforcement, Mike Sullivan. The discussion quickly turned to the novel coronavirus, which at the time was only beginning to spread outside of China.

"Our timing ended up being beneficial in that it allowed us to get ahead before COVID started ramping up globally," said Sullivan, a veteran U.S. prosecutor who leads a team of 100 Uber employees handling data requests around the clock. In the first half of the year, Uber received a total of some 560 coronavirus-related requests from public health departments in 29 countries, most of which were processed by the company within two hours, company officials said. That compares to only 10 requests from health departments globally in 2019.

Out of the total, 158 requests were filed by health authorities in nearly 40 locations around the United States. Using the new portal, designed for exclusive use by public health departments, data can be sought based on trip receipts or passenger names. Health officials are prompted to specify what action they want Uber to take as part of the service.

"We want to make sure that they are the experts and we follow their recommendations" on whether to block temporarily a driver, rider or courier from using Uber's service, Sullivan said. Uber customers with a confirmed infection are automatically blocked from the platform for at least 14 days. Uber has seen an increase in contact tracing requests from countries credited for their initial success in containing the virus, such as Australia and New Zealand, Sullivan said. He added that contact tracing was also much more coordinated in several European countries than in the United States, including in the UK.

U.S. contact tracing efforts vary from region to region. In some areas, the effort is coordinated on the state level, while cities or counties take charge in others, requests from health departments show. In Massachusetts, for example, local health departments gather trip details if an infected person tells investigators they have taken a ride-hailing trip. That information is then transferred to the state's health department, which reaches out to Uber or Lyft to request data.

Lyft said it provided data to U.S. and Canadian health officials through its Law Enforcement Request system, but declined to provide further details, citing privacy reasons. In California, local officials handle the entire contact tracing process. San Francisco so far has requested ride-hailing data related to the coronavirus pandemic in a handful of cases, according to Michael Reid, a physician who heads the city's contact tracing program.

"In the end, we need all the data we can to be effective," said Reid. "Whether it's Uber or Lyft, or the priest telling you who was in church on Sunday."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Anupam Kher says his mother now 'healthy', will be quarantined at home

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday said his mother, who tested positive for coronavirus, has been declared healthy by the doctors and she will now be quarantined at home. Kher on July 12, said his mother, Dulari, brother Raju and his famil...

Italian bond yields fall to early March lows on EU recovery fund hopes

Italys borrowing costs fell to their lowest since early March on Monday as signs of a potential deal started to emerge from a fraught European Union summit aimed at agreeing a 750 billion euro 860 billion economic recovery fund. The propose...

Australia to offer smaller wage subsidy from October, treasurer to say

Australia will continue subsidising the wages of workers from businesses damaged by the coronavirus pandemic, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will say on Tuesday, but Canberra will trim the size of payments and tighten the eligibility rules.Conti...

Coronavirus is not transmitted by mosquitoes, study shows

Scientists have confirmed for the first time that the novel coronavirus behind the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be transmitted to people by mosquitoes, a finding that adds evidence to WHOs claim that the disease is not mosquito-borne. The resea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020