K'taka Health Minister slams Siddaramaiah for alleging corruption in State procuring COVID-19 equipment

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Monday hit back at former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah over his allegations of irregularities in the procurement of equipment and supplies to fight COVID-19.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-07-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 20:50 IST
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu addressing a press conference on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Monday hit back at former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah over his allegations of irregularities in the procurement of equipment and supplies to fight COVID-19. The minister also said that he is ready to resign any point of time, if corruption allegations against him are proved.

Siddaramaiah had alleged that the State government purchased ventilators costing Rs 4 lakh per ventilator and 489,000 PPE kits at the cost of Rs 48,65,00,000. "We have ordered 130 ventilators from Skanray company at Rs 5,60,000 each and we have received only 80 ventilators costing around Rs 7,28,00,000. A total of 28 high specification ICU ventilator were also procured and supplied during the hour of crisis in the month of March-April, when there was no supply from central government," B Sriramulu said while addressing a press conference here.

"The total number of ventilator order placed is 158 and total expenditure occurred is Rs 10,61,62,560," he added Sriramulu was addressing the press conference jointly with Deputy chief minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan.

Commenting on the purchase of PPE kits and N95 masks, B Sriramulu said, "We have ordered for 12,12,000 PPEs and 965,000 kits worth Rs 79,35,15,816 have been supplied so far." The Health Minister further said that the state government has procured equipment and other things to fight against COVID-19 at the cost of Rs 290,60,12,597. 96.

"Our Prime Minister is monitoring us. If anybody can prove scams and corruption in purchases made by the state government in view of COVID-19, I am ready to resign any point of time," he said. (ANI)

