Left Menu
Development News Edition

77 pc Delhi's population still susceptible to catch COVID-19 infection: Sero-survey

While 23.48 per cent population is affected with coronavirus in the national capital as per the findings revealed by the Delhi's sero-survey, at least 77 per cent population is still vulnerable to catch the infection, said the Union Health Ministry official on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 21-07-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 20:17 IST
77 pc Delhi's population still susceptible to catch COVID-19 infection: Sero-survey
Dr Sujeet Singh, Director of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) speaking during press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

By Priyanka Sharma While 23.48 per cent population is affected with coronavirus in the national capital as per the findings revealed by the Delhi's sero-survey, at least 77 per cent population is still vulnerable to catch the infection, said the Union Health Ministry official on Tuesday.

Out of the total 11 districts in Delhi, 8 districts have shown the prevalence of infection by more than 20 per cent. The study was done by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in collaboration with the Delhi government and Central government. The survey was conducted from June 27 to July 10 in all the 11 districts of the city in about 21,387 households.

Dr Sujeet Singh, Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said: "Our objective was to identify the coronavirus infection prevalence among the general community in Delhi. The sero-survey showed an overall prevalence of about 23.48 per cent. This is an adjusted prevalence. Out of the total 11 districts in Delhi, 8 districts have prevalence more than 20 per cent. Some of the high caseload districts include: Central (27.86), North East (27.7), Shahdara (27.61) and North (25.26) South East (22.12) New Delhi (22.87) South West (12.95) North East (27.7) East (23.9) South (18.61) West (19.13). And this indicates that almost 27 per cent populations in these districts are affected with the virus." "We should also notice that--it has been over six months since the COVID-19 pandemic has started and only 23.48 per cent population is exposed. But, more importantly, the remaining 77 per cent population is still vulnerable and are susceptible to catch the infection. The high-risk population like elderly, co-morbid people needs to take extra care," Singh said adding that the containment measures need to continue with the same rigour.

The present sero-survey is a follow up of sero-surveillance survey undertaken by ICMR (in containment zone - South East District in Delhi), said the official. This can be attributed to the efforts taken up for preventing the spread of infection through lockdown and other containment measures, he added.

The official further stated that the as best hygiene practices such as physical distancing, use of face mask/cover, hand hygiene, cough etiquette must be followed strictly to combat COVID19. According to the Central Government, there are two types of tests for coronavirus to detect response of the virus. (i) Antigen response, (ii) Antibody response, respectively.

"This is very important for us to understand in the case of COVID-19. First, we look for antigen response in the body for which we do RT-PCR tests and Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) to detect active infection of COVID-19 infection among individuals. These tests are used for guiding the treatment/ management of an individual." "Second, we look for antibody response in the body for which antibody detection tests are done. It is performed during sero-survey studies to primarily assess the prevalence of infection at the community level," he said adding that these test performed is not a diagnostic test but only provides information about past infection due to SARSCoV-2 in individuals who test positive.

Antibody testing repeatedly done over time i.e. sero-surveillance, generates important evidence for assessing the spread of the pandemic from time to time, said the official. Methodology: Blood samples were collected from selected individuals after taking written informed consent and then their sera were tested for IgG antibodies and infection using COVID KAVACH ELISA approved by Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR). It is one of the largest sero-prevalence studies conducted in the country using the ELISA testing having sensitivity (92.1 per cent) and specificity (97.7 per cent). (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Irdai allows insurers to offer 'Corona Kavach' as group insurance policy

Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the country, regulator Irdai on Tuesday allowed health insurers to offer Corona Kavach as a standard group insurance policy to help public, private sector companies and other business entities to provide...

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DEL52 RJ-HC-PILOT-4THLD HEARING Rajasthan HC to pass order on Pilot camps writ plea on Friday, requests Speaker to defer action Jaipur The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday request...

Hong Kong protesters gather on anniversary of mob attack

Small groups of Hong Kong pro-democracy demonstrators gathered on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of an attack in a train station by an armed crowd wearing white shirts, and demanded justice for victims of the violence and broader fre...

ANALYSIS-Ambiguous conditions on EU deal set to embolden Hungary and Poland

The European Unions agreement on a coronavirus recovery fund is likely to embolden nationalist leaders in Poland and Hungary because it sets no mechanism for tying the disbursement of money to democratic norms. EU leaders agreed a watered-d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020