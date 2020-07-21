Left Menu
Development News Edition

Newborn undergoing treatment in Delhi hospital gets mother's milk from Leh daily

For the past two weeks, a consignment of breastmilk has been arriving daily from Leh at the IGI Airport here for a newborn undergoing treatment at a city-based capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 23:50 IST
Newborn undergoing treatment in Delhi hospital gets mother's milk from Leh daily
Dr. Harshwardhan, Principal Consultant, Paediatric, Max super Specialty hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi For the past two weeks, a consignment of breastmilk has been arriving daily from Leh at the IGI Airport here for a newborn undergoing treatment at a city-based capital.

Born on June 16, the child was just two days old when he was bought to Delhi for treatment of tracheoesophageal fistula with oesophageal atresia. The condition, though not uncommon needs surgical intervention within 48 hours of birth. In this condition, the upper portion of the food pipe is connected to the windpipe which required immediate surgical intervention.

Generally, this condition gets diagnosed in the early trimester but only where good screening is possible. The lack of facility prompted the family to bring their first child to Delhi's Max Super Facility Hospital in Shamilar Bagh but the mother could not accompany them due to a C- Section delivery and lack of accommodation in Delhi.

The baby was stabilized and operated upon on June 19 when he was just four days old. Dr. Harshwardhan, Principal Consultant, Paediatric at the hospital told ANI, "The child could not swallow and was always drooling saliva. His food pipe was not built properly. The upper portion of the food pipe is connected to the windpipe. We have some common friends through whom they contacted me. It was obvious that the child needed urgent surgical treatment. The child was airlifted from Leh and bought here by his maternal uncle and father."

"The next day we took the child for surgery. The child tolerated surgery very nicely but the had a chest infection as it was already four days. He was put under ventilation for two-three days," added Dr. Harshwardhan The initial assessment was to send the child back home in Leh within 10 days, however, it got delayed by a few weeks as he developed a post-operative localised anastomosis leak which healed in two weeks.

31 years old Jikmet Wangdus, the father of the child told ANI, "After I heard doctors discussing breastfeeding, I tried to make arrangements to get my baby to breastfeed. In a joint effort from all the doctors, the nurses, the people who used to come from Leh and Vistara, we could save our baby." Every day for more than two weeks the mother gave her milk in a bottle to somebody coming to Delhi from Leh. Then either the maternal uncle or father used to collect it and used to give it to the nurse.

"It is not often that we find such a father," Dr Harshwardhan said. After the initial five to six days the hospital realised that it would be a big financial burden for the family and took the decision to discontinue all charges.

At present, the 35 days old child is off any tube and is taking normal feeds. The family is set to return to Leh on Friday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Board changes date; students to get Madhyamik mark sheets on

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday said that mark sheets of the Madhyamik Pariksha, the class 10 examination, would be distributed to students on Wednesday and Friday. The Board had earlier announced that mark sheets wi...

Tesla's spent a year terrifying, electrifying Wall Street

Teslas losses were mounting last summer, massive debt payments were looming, and both Wall Street and federal regulators had run out of patience with the erratic behaviour of CEO Elon Musk. One year ago this week, shares plunged 14 after Te...

After lighting strike, Russian teen goalie returns to pitch

When 16-year-old goalkeeper Ivan Zaborovsky was rushed to hospital after being struck by lighting during a warm-up, few thought he would survive. Footage from the stadium outside Moscow where his youth team, FC Znamya Truda, were training o...

Next virus aid package could easily swell past USD 1 trillion

The price tag for the next COVID-19 aid package could quickly swell above USD 1 trillion as White House negotiators negotiate with Congress over money to reopen schools, prop up small businesses, boost virus testing and keep cash flowing to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020