Australia's Victoria state reports record new cases of coronavirus

Australia's second most populous state of Victoria reported on Wednesday two new deaths from the coronavirus and logged a record daily increase of 484 new cases compared with 374 cases a day earlier. Two men in their 90s died overnight from the virus, Premier Daniel Andrews said in a media briefing in Melbourne.

The state recorded its previous one-day high of 428 cases last week. The Victoria government has asked residents to wear face masks when they step outside their houses or risk fines, and enforced a six-week partial lockdown in the city of Melbourne.