Spain says hopes no need to close French border over coronavirus

Spain says hopes no need to close French border over coronavirusReuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 12:56 IST
Spain's Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Wednesday that a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Catalonia was coming under control, adding that she hoped this meant there would be no need for neighbouring France to close the border.
"With the latest data we have in Aragon and Catalonia we are a bit more optimistic. Catalonia has already reduced the number of infections over the last three days," Maroto told an event organised by Europa Press news agency.
"Let's hope that with these better data we don't have to close a border that for us is very important for mobility with our European partners."
