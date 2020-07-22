Left Menu
Development News Edition

Antigen test for people arriving in Goa from outside: Sawant

He also said that the antibody testing began on Wednesday in Mangor Hill area of Vasco town in South Goa, which has been declared as a COVID-19 containment zone. Sawant also said that if an entire family tests positive for coronavirus but the members are asymptomatic, then such patients will be allowed to remain in home quarantine.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-07-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 15:06 IST
Antigen test for people arriving in Goa from outside: Sawant
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@DrPramodSawant2)

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said his government will start rapid antigen tests of people arriving in the state from Thursday. He also said that the antibody testing began on Wednesday in the Mangor Hill area of Vasco town in South Goa, which has been declared as a COVID-19 containment zone.

Sawant also said that if an entire family test positive for coronavirus but the members are asymptomatic, then such patients will be allowed to remain in-home quarantine. A rapid antigen test is a fast diagnostic test suitable for point-of-care testing that directly detects the presence or absence of an antigen.

Antibody testing determines whether a person had COVID-19 in the past and now has antibodies against the virus. Briefing media persons after the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Sawant said antigen testing would be introduced from Thursday for people arriving in Goa from other states.

So far, all those arriving in Goa were subjected to swab testing and they had to wait in state-run quarantine facilities till the test reports came out. Those who refused to get tested had to undergo a compulsory home quarantine for 14 days. Sawant also said that the antibody testing has begun at Mangor Hill, a slum area in Vasco town, which is a COVID-19 hotspot in the coastal state.

Mangor Hill was declared a containment zone last month after a spike in cases there. The chief minister said those who died of COVID-19 in the coastal state so far had co-morbid conditions.

"I appeal to all the people to take special precautions as far as those with co-morbid conditions are concerned, he said. Sawant said the three-day lockdown imposed in the state during the last weekend was "successful".

He also said that people were abiding by guidelines of the 'Janata Curfew', which is currently in force in the state and bans movement of people from 8 pm to 6 am. "We can see that only 20 percent of the traffic is on the roads. We have allowed only essential services to operate during the Janata Curfew, he said.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Sanjay Raut expresses concern at journalist's murder

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday expressed concern at the death of journalist Vikram Joshi in Uttar Pradeshs Ghaziabad, saying that if such crimes are committed when victims protest against harassment, what will they do The Rajya S...

Rapid deployment of IAF assets at forward locations sent strong message to adversaries: Defence Minister

The Indian Air Force IAF sent a strong message to the adversaries through rapid deployment of its assets at forward locations in response to the situation in eastern Ladakh and earlier the manner in which it carried out the airstrikes in Ba...

Free Indo-Pacific will require "unprecedented convergence" of US, allies: top defence expert

A top Indian-American executive in the US defense sector has said that a free and open Indo-Pacific region will require an unprecedented convergence of the collective defense industrial bases of the United States and its allies. Speaking at...

'Dil Bechara' musicians pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

The team of Sushant Singh Rajputs upcoming film Dil Bechara on Wednesday remembered the actor by performing tracks from his swansong with a wish that he will live on in peoples hearts forever. Composed by AR Rahman with lyrics penned by Ami...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020