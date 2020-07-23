Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Corinthians arena vandalised hours before city derby

Corinthians accused "Palmeiras vandals" of breaking into their stadium and painting slogans on a goalpost and the pitch on Wednesday, hours before they were due to face their arch-rivals on the first day of the restarted Sao Paulo state championship. The provocation did little to rattle Corinthians, who won the match 1-0.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 10:03 IST
Soccer-Corinthians arena vandalised hours before city derby
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Corinthians accused "Palmeiras vandals" of breaking into their stadium and painting slogans on a goalpost and the pitch on Wednesday, hours before they were due to face their arch-rivals on the first day of the restarted Sao Paulo state championship.

The provocation did little to rattle Corinthians, who won the match 1-0. And with just moments remaining in the match, a drone flew over the stadium with a banner reading: "Forever 8/4 What a Moment HaHaHa" in reference to April 8, 2018, when Corinthians beat Palmeiras to win the Paulista state championship.

The referee paused the game while the drone flew off. There were no fans inside the stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions. Earlier in the day, Corinthians officials opened their stadium to find one post daubed with a slogan and the six-yard box painted with the scoreline "8x0", Palmeiras's record victory over their rivals.

The slogan was written in green paint, the colors of Palmeiras. Corinthians said they had filed a police report and offered CCTV footage to help identify the culprits.

"Corinthians lament the actions of Palmeiras vandals who invaded the Corinthians Arena on Wednesday morning with the sole objective of damaging the installations," they said in a statement. Palmeiras did not comment.

The match was one of eight taking place on Wednesday and Thursday in the restarted state championship. Several other tournaments also restarted on Wednesday as Brazilian football continues to resume play after a four-month hiatus caused by the pandemic.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

US taking China-US relationship onto wrong path, says Chinese Embassy

The Chinese Embassy in Washington on Wednesday local time accused the US of taking the relationship between the two countries down a wrong path and said it was time to return to the right direction. If the ChinaUS relationship is a vehicle,...

Sibal, appearing for C P Joshi, refers to SC verdict, says courts can't intervene in disqualification process undertaken by Speaker.

Sibal, appearing for C P Joshi, refers to SC verdict, says courts cant intervene in disqualification process undertaken by Speaker....

Cricket-Bangladesh mull Sri Lanka tour following World Cup postponement

Bangladesh is planning to reschedule their three-test series in Sri Lanka in October following the postponement of this years Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, according to a report. The series was originally scheduled in July-August but had...

DRC: President Felix Tshisekedi announces end of COVID-19 health emergency

In a televised address, the Democratic Republic of Congos President, Felix Tshisekedi has announced an end to the COVID-19 health emergency enforced since 24 March, according to a news report by Radio France Internationale.People in the Dem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020