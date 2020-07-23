Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong reports daily record of 118 coronavirus cases

Hong Kong reported 118 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a daily record, including 111 locally transmitted cases, adding to a deluge of new infections that have hit the global financial hub in the past two weeks. Hong Kong extended strict social distancing measures on Wednesday as authorities reported 105 locally transmitted infections.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 23-07-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 14:33 IST
Hong Kong reports daily record of 118 coronavirus cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong reported 118 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a daily record, including 111 locally transmitted cases, adding to a deluge of new infections that have hit the global financial hub in the past two weeks.

Hong Kong extended strict social distancing measures on Wednesday as authorities reported 105 locally transmitted infections. Since late January more than 2,000 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 14 of whom have died. Authorities have warned the city faces a critical period in containing the virus.

Authorities on Wednesday also said they were extending the period that non-essential civil servants would work from home until Aug 2. "As the local epidemic situation remains severe, it is necessary for the government to continue to take measures to significantly reduce the flow of people and social contacts in order to stop COVID-19 from further spreading in the community," a government spokesman said.

Health Secretary Sophia Chan said on Wednesday that the government was asking citizens to be patient and stay at home as much as possible.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands of Spanish Airbus workers protest layoff plan

Thousands of Spanish Airbus employees gathered outside a factory near Madrid on Thursday, waving banners and chanting through face-masks, to protest against a restructuring plan that will see hundreds of jobs lost.The COVID-19 pandemic has ...

What's brewing in Chef Harsh Kedia's chocolate factory?

New Delhi India July 23 ANIDigpu Harsh Kedia, whom the world celebrates as A Diabetic Chef is a 22-year chef and himself a diabetic. He has been known to push the boundaries of the dos and donts of diabetic eating. Breaking stereotypes base...

Razorpay and NPCI Launch UPI AutoPay, Recurring Payment Solution for Indian Businesses

Bengaluru Karnataka India, July 23 ANINewsVoir With an intent to provide a major boost to UPI transactions and deliver an easy and secure way for consumers to make recurring payments online, Razorpay launched support for UPI AutoPay in asso...

Optimise Media launches video commerce for publishers, powered by Flickstree

Mumbai Maharashtra India July 23 ANINewsVoir Performance marketing is one of the highest-earning methods for websites and app owners for more than a decade. A pioneer in the Affiliate Marketing Industry and recognized around the world as on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020