U.S. coronavirus cases were approaching 4 million on Thursday, with over 2,600 new cases every hour on average, the highest rate in the world, a Reuters tally showed.

EUROPE * The European Commission extended until the end of October a waiver of customs duties and sales taxes on imported face masks and other medical gear to address shortages.

* European Union states have agreed on common hygiene standards on planes and at airports to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said. * Britain said it will provide 100 million pounds ($127 million) of funding for a facility to scale up the manufacturing of vaccines against the coronavirus.

* Belgium will tighten coronavirus containment measures on July 25 after a rise in infections. * Samples of wastewater from the Paris sewage system have been showing traces of the coronavirus since the end of June, the head of the laboratory leading the research said.

AMERICAS * U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the White House is interested in getting a trillion-dollar coronavirus relief bill out quickly and will not include the payroll tax cut long sought by President Donald Trump.

* China plans to provide a $1 billion loan to make its coronavirus vaccine accessible for countries across Latin America and the Caribbean, the Mexican foreign ministry said. * Brazil and Argentina registered daily records for confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing the total number of cases in Latin America past 4 million.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Hong Kong reported a daily record in new cases on Thursday.

* Japan's capital has reported 366 new cases, a new daily record fuelling fears of a second round of infections. * Australia reported its highest daily number of coronavirus-related deaths in three months as new infections continued to climb in its second most populous state.

* India reported a record jump of 45,720 in coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking its total number of cases to 1.24 million, the health ministry said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South Africa witnessed some 17,000 extra deaths from natural causes or 59% more than would normally be expected between early May and mid-July, scientists said, suggesting many more people are dying of COVID-19 than shown in official figures. * Baghdad International Airport reopened for scheduled commercial flights after months of closure, as Iraq's total number of infections passed 100,000.

* Israeli lawmakers empowered the government to order anti-coronavirus curbs with limited parliamentary oversight. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The U.S. government has set a benchmark for coronavirus vaccine, pricing in a $2 billion deal with Pfizer Inc and German biotech BioNTech SE that will likely pressure other manufacturers to set similar prices, industry analysts told Reuters. * A vaccine candidate developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) could be ready for public use by the end of this year, state media reported on Wednesday.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Stock markets rose on Thursday as better-than-expected corporate earnings in Europe offset worries about rising coronavirus cases and an escalation in tensions between the United States and China.

* A temporary basic income for the world's poorest 2.7 billion people in 132 developing countries could slow the spread by allowing them to stay home, a U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) report said. * Australia reported its biggest budget deficit since World War Two as the coronavirus crisis knocks the country into its first recession in three decades.

