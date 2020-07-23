Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republicans ditch coronavirus payroll tax cut, haggle over unemployment payments

U.S. Senate Republican leaders and White House officials tried to hammer out a proposal for a fresh round of coronavirus aid on Thursday, which officials said will not include a payroll tax cut and could reduce an enhanced unemployment benefit.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:58 IST
Republicans ditch coronavirus payroll tax cut, haggle over unemployment payments

U.S. Senate Republican leaders and White House officials tried to hammer out a proposal for a fresh round of coronavirus aid on Thursday, which officials said will not include a payroll tax cut and could reduce an enhanced unemployment benefit. Republicans have been trying for days to agree on a negotiating position, a preliminary step to hashing out details with Democrats who control the House of Representatives, which in May passed a proposed $3 trillion response plan that the Senate declined to take up.

Democratic leaders, meanwhile, rejected the idea of passing a piecemeal bill. The talks continue as U.S. coronavirus cases passed the 4 million mark, a milestone of a pandemic that has killed more than 143,000 Americans and thrown tens of millions out of work.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Capitol Hill, a day after hammering out Republican agreements in principle on portions of a potential coronavirus-response bill, which could be presented to Democrats as early as this week. "We've finalized the appropriations. We’re just going over some of the final text that went back and forth last night," Mnuchin told reporters.

Mnuchin said that if officials can't get everything done at once, some items should be prioritized, including an extension of unemployment insurance, aid to schools and liability protections for businesses reopening. Instead of continuing a weekly $600 enhancement of unemployment benefits that expires on July 31, Mnuchin said Republicans were looking at replacing 70% of wages. "We're not going to pay people more to stay home than to work," he said.

However, the idea of doing a partial instead of a comprehensive coronavirus aid bill was shot down by Democrats from both sides of the Capitol. "We cannot piecemeal this," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at a news conference.

Democrats want to keep the enhanced unemployment benefits, and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer scoffed at the divisions that have thus far prevented Republicans from presenting a united proposal. "Republicans are fighting with themselves over how much to cut unemployment benefits," he said.

The draft Senate Republican plan was expected to include direct payments to Americans totaling $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for couples, according to a senior Senate aide. Asked whether a payroll tax cut would be included in the proposal being put forth by Senate Republicans, Mnuchin said: "Not in this, but we're going to come back. ... One of the problems with the payroll tax cut is it takes time, so we are much more focused right now on the direct payments."

Mnuchin told reporters the proposal being worked out by Senate Republicans will include $16 billion in new funding for coronavirus testing, for a total of $25 billion. He also said this might not be the last coronavirus aid package.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Scheduling of IPL, training camp for players to be discussed in IPL GC meeting

Scheduling of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 edition, training camp for players, and discussion over the Standard Operating Procedure SOP are among the topics which will be discussed in the upcoming IPL Governing Council meeting. A sour...

COVID-19: 7-day complete lockdown in Kohima from July 25

The Kohima administration on Thursday announced a seven-day complete lockdown starting from July 25 in the Kohima municipal area in the view of rising COVID-19 cases. The lockdown will be in force till July 31.According to the Kohima Police...

Assam flood: 4 more dead; governor makes aerial survey

Four more persons died in flood-related incidents in Assam on Thursday, with the governor stressing on the need to find a permanent solution to the perennial problem. A total of 28.32 lakh people in 26 of the states 33 districts have been a...

Seattle Kraken unveiled as new NHL team

The Seattle NHL team unveiled its name Thursday morning, christening the Seattle Kraken as the 32nd franchise and revealing their new colors, logo and uniforms. CEO Tod Leiweke helped make the announcement inside Climate Pledge Arena -- whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020