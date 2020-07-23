Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rises by 145 to reach 5,445

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally shot up to 5,445 on Thursday with 145 more people testing positive for the viral infection, while the death toll rose to 60 with three patients succumbing to the disease, according to health bulletin. Of the total cases, 3,399 have recovered and 38 have migrated out of the state. There are 1,948 active COVID-19 cases as of now, the bulletin stated.

Dehradun accounted for the highest 68 cases, Haridwar 32, Nainital 31, Uttarkashi seven, Tehri four and Almora three. Among the fresh fatalities was a 63-year-old coronavirus patient who died a AIIMS, Rishikesh. As per death summary provided by the hospital, the cause of death is described as Ventricular Fibrilation/ARDS/MCA Infraction, the health department bulletin said.

An 80-year-old COVID-19 positive woman died at Sushila Tiwari Govt Hospital, Haldwani, it said. A 50-year-old coronavirus infected woman breathed her last at a govt hospital in Haridwar district's Roorkee. According to a report provided by CMO Haridwar, she was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday with fever with difficulty in breathing..