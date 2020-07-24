Left Menu
Development News Edition

WIDER IMAGE-Scavengers in India risk health to sift coronavirus debris

Spread over 52 acres and rising more than 60 metres, the site is littered with used, plastic coronavirus test kits, protective gear and cotton stained with blood and pus – among hundreds of tonnes of waste coming daily from across the Indian capital, including small hospitals and nursing homes. Sifting with bare hands, hundreds of scavengers including children expose themselves to a disease that has infected more than 15 million people globally and claimed over 600,000 lives.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 12:30 IST
WIDER IMAGE-Scavengers in India risk health to sift coronavirus debris
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Mansoor Khan and his wife Latifa Bibi have been collecting scraps of plastic and other items at an enormous landfill site on the outskirts of New Delhi for nearly 20 years. Their $5 daily earnings each keep their three children at school, in search of a better future than their parents' lives amid the stench of rotting garbage.

But over the past few months, increasing amounts of biomedical waste have been arriving at the dump - a result, experts say, of the novel coronavirus pandemic and a huge risk for those who work there. Spread over 52 acres and rising more than 60 meters, the site is littered with used, plastic coronavirus test kits, protective gear, and cotton stained with blood and pus – among hundreds of tonnes of waste coming daily from across the Indian capital, including small hospitals and nursing homes.

Sifting with bare hands, hundreds of scavengers including children expose themselves to a disease that has infected more than 15 million people globally and claimed over 600,000 lives. India has reported almost 1.2 million cases overall, behind only the United States and Brazil.

"WHAT IF WE DIE?" Khan, 44, is aware of the dangers but feels he has little choice.

"What if we die? What if we get this disease? But fear will not fill our bellies, that is why we have to do this work," he told Reuters, standing outside his two-room concrete house at the foot of the garbage mountain. Bibi, 38, said she was worried about bringing the infection home to the couple's children, aged 16, 14 and 11.

"When I return from there, I feel afraid to enter my house because I have children at home. We are really afraid of this disease," she said. Dinesh Raj Mandela, an expert in biomedical waste at the Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment, said protocols for disposal of biomedical waste were not necessarily being followed during the outbreak, putting those who sift through landfills at risk.

Neither the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, which runs the dump nor India's Central Pollution Control Board, immediately replied to requests for comment. According to Mandela, the Indian capital used to produce nearly 600 tonnes of medical waste a day, but that has risen by 100 tonnes since the virus hit.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Yen strengthens as worsening Sino-US relations back on the table

Dollar lower against yen, flat vs euro Sterling resumes decline, down 0.2 vs dollar and euro Graphic World FX rates in 2020 httpstmsnrt.rs2RBWI5E By Olga CotagaJuly 24 - The Japanese yen rose to a one-month high while the euros gains paus...

Israeli police use water cannons on protesters, arrest 55

Israeli police used water cannons to disperse protesters in central Jerusalem and arrested at least 55 of them as clashes broke out overnight after thousands staged a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israelis have held a s...

In shift, Trump says some schools may need to delay opening

Softening his earlier stance, US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that some schools may need to delay their reopening this fall as the coronavirus continues to surge. It marks a shift from Trumps previous demand for a full reopening ...

Split wide open: Sushant Singh Rajput’s death leaves Bollywood divided, shaken  

Bollywood is a house divided perhaps like never before with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput ripping the tinsel veneer to reveal the inner workings of an industry always in the public eye and expose schisms big and small. From nepoti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020