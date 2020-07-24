Chilean health minister sets gradual lifting of Santiago lockdown

Coronavirus lockdowns for parts of the Chilean capital Santiago will be gradually lifted from Tuesday, July 28, Health Minister Enrique Paris said on Friday. Residents in the less populous and wealthier eastern suburbs of the capital will be allowed to gather in small groups and leave their homes without the police permission previously required during weekdays and outside nighttime curfew hours, he said.

Nationwide, the number of cases and hospitalizations have continued to fall over successive days, health authorities said. On Friday, they confirmed 341,304 cases and 8,914 deaths, along with a record 21,071 coronavirus tests. Chile ranks eighth in the world for its coronavirus caseload, according to a Reuters tally.

Lockdowns will be lifted in the Santiago suburbs of Las Condes, Vitacura, Lo Barnechea, Vitacura, Nunoa, and La Reina along with the outlying towns of Colina, Til Til and San Felipe and the seaport of San Antonio.