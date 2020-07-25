India extends medical assistance worth about USD 1 million to North Korea
India is sensitive to the shortage of medical supply situation in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and decided to grant a humanitarian assistance of USD 1 million in the form of anti-tuberculosis medicines, the MEA said. The medical assistance is under the aegis of an ongoing WHO anti-tuberculosis programme in DPRK, it said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 00:04 IST
India has extended medical assistance worth about USD 1 million to North Korea in response to a request received from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday. India is sensitive to the shortage of medical supply situation in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and decided to grant a humanitarian assistance of USD 1 million in the form of anti-tuberculosis medicines, the MEA said.
The medical assistance is under the aegis of an ongoing WHO anti-tuberculosis programme in DPRK, it said. The consignment of medicines was handed over to DPRK authorities by Indian Ambassador to DPRK Atul Malhari Gotsurve in the presence of a WHO representative.
