With spike of 48,661 cases, Indian's COVID-19 tally reaches 13,85,522
India reported a spike of 48,661 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 10:16 IST
India reported a spike of 48,661 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522, including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated, it added.
With 705 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 32,063. Maharashtra has reported 3,66,368 coronavirus cases, the highest among states and Union Territories in the country.
A total of 2,06,737 cases have been reported from Tamil Nadu till now, while Delhi has recorded a total of 1,29,531 coronavirus cases. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,42,263 samples were tested for coronavirus on Saturday and overall 1,62,91,331 samples have been tested so far. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Indian Ambassador holds virtual interaction with Sikh leaders in US
COVID-19: 1,500 Indians to be repatriated from S Africa on Sunday
Indian-American elected delegate to GOP convention for fifth consecutive time
Indian-American scientist appointed acting head of top US agriculture research organisation
COVID-19: Last batch of Indians to leave for home from S Africa on Sunday