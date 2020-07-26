Left Menu
Development News Edition

With spike of 48,661 cases, Indian's COVID-19 tally reaches 13,85,522

India reported a spike of 48,661 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 10:16 IST
With spike of 48,661 cases, Indian's COVID-19 tally reaches 13,85,522
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

India reported a spike of 48,661 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522, including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated, it added.

With 705 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 32,063. Maharashtra has reported 3,66,368 coronavirus cases, the highest among states and Union Territories in the country.

A total of 2,06,737 cases have been reported from Tamil Nadu till now, while Delhi has recorded a total of 1,29,531 coronavirus cases. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,42,263 samples were tested for coronavirus on Saturday and overall 1,62,91,331 samples have been tested so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

S Africa highlights plans for economic growth post COVID-19

South Africas Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel has highlighted a slew of measures to grow jobs and production in critical industries post the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ravaged the economy. Patel, while presenting his departments...

Rugby-Blues defence sends Chiefs to seventh successive defeat

The Auckland Blues got back on the winning path as they sent the Waikato Chiefs crashing to an unwanted record with a 21-17 victory in a defensively focussed Super Rugby Aotearoa clash at Eden Park on Sunday. The Blues produced a massive de...

Diesel price nears Rs 82 a litre after 15 paise increase

Diesel price in the national capital on Sunday inched towards the Rs 82 per litre-mark following the second consecutive day of price hike. Diesel price was increased by 15 paise per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned oi...

Manchester City don't require extra motivation to beat Real Madrid: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that his side does not require any extra motivation to defeat Real Madrid in the Champions League. Guardiola also said that he does not believe that his side needs to recall previous Champions ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020