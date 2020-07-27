Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study reveals hospitalised COVID-19 patients have low risk of stroke

While initial reports suggested a significant risk of stroke in patients hospitalised with COVID-19, a new study shows a low risk of stroke in patients hospitalised with the disease. Notably, the majority of afflicted patients had existing risk factors, such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 12:30 IST
Study reveals hospitalised COVID-19 patients have low risk of stroke
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

While initial reports suggested a significant risk of stroke in patients hospitalised with COVID-19, a new study shows a low risk of stroke in patients hospitalised with the disease. Notably, the majority of afflicted patients had existing risk factors, such as high blood pressure and diabetes. These findings provide more clarity about the role COVID-19 plays in causing stroke in a diverse population of the US. The study paper was published in the journal Stroke from Penn Medicine.

"While there was an initial concern for a high number of strokes related to COVID-19, that has not been borne out. Importantly, while the risk for stroke in COVID-19 patients is low, it's mostly tied to pre-existing conditions -- so physicians who do see stroke in hospitalised COVID-19 patients must understand the virus is not the only factor and it's necessary to follow through with normal diagnostic testing," said Brett Cucchiara, MD, an associate professor of Neurology in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and senior author of the paper. "However, there are still many unknowns and we need to continue investigating the linkage between stroke and COVID-19, particularly considering the racial disparities surrounding the disease," added Cucchiara.

To evaluate the risk and incidence of stroke in COVID-19 hospitalised patients, researchers analysed data from 844 COVID-19 patients admitted to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital between March and May. The team also analysed the data for cases of intracranial haemorrhage (bleeding in the brain). Researchers found that 2.4 per cent of patients hospitalised for COVID-19 had an ischemic stroke -- the most common type of stroke, typically caused by a blood clot in the brain. Importantly, the majority of these stroke patients had existing risk factors, such as high blood pressure (95 per cent) and a history of diabetes (60 per cent) and traditional stroke mechanisms, such as heart failure. Additionally, over one-third had a history of a previous stroke.

Researchers say the results suggest that these cerebrovascular events in hospitalised COVID-19 patients are likely tied to existing conditions and not the sole consequence of the virus. However, other factors could be at play and require continued research. While the precise mechanisms linking cerebrovascular events to COVID-19 remain uncertain at this time, it has recently been reported that the viral infection, SARS-CoV-2, causes inflammation and a hypercoagulable state (excessive blood clotting) -- both could be potential mechanisms leading to stroke.

The population of patients for the study was unique as well, with a more diverse cohort compared to previously reported studies. Black patients accounted for 68 per cent of the study population and of the hospitalised patients who had a stroke, 80 per cent were Black. "This aligns with the data we're seeing on the racial disparities of the virus across our country," said Cucchiara. "We worry that this could further indicate the higher risks associated with COVID-19 in Black populations, much more so than white. So far, we don't understand the disproportionate effect we're seeing, but the disparities in infection rates and outcomes are incredibly important to figure out and address."

In addition to the incidents of stroke, the research team found that 0.9 per cent of hospitalised COVID-19 patients had intracranial haemorrhage. While the rate of stroke in hospitalised COVID-19 patients is comparable to studies in Wuhan, China and Italy, the rate of intracranial haemorrhage, which has not previously been reported, is higher than investigators expected. The authors note this could be tied to the increasing use of anticoagulant therapy (blood thinners) in COVID-19 patients and requires additional exploration. Notably, there was a relatively long duration of time from initial COVID-19 symptoms to diagnosis of ischemic stroke, at an average of 21 days. This finding is consistent with increasing evidence of a hypercoagulable state, which evolves over the initial weeks of the disease in many patients and requires further study, the authors note.

The cohort of patients had an average age of 59 years and the mean age of the ischemic stroke patients was 64 years, with only one patient under age 50. This finding differs significantly from early reports that raised concern there might be a high rate of stroke among younger patients. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

White House, Senate GOP try again on $1 trillion virus aid

Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all thats possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Mondays planned rollout of the Senate Republicans USD 1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP disarray...

EVI Technologies, RevFin tie up for EV financing

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure firm EVI Technologies on Monday said it has partnered with digital lending startup RevFin and electric three-wheeler makers Saarthi and Mayuri, to provide funding for EVs and swappable battery soluti...

WRAPUP 1-Asia battles second wave of coronavirus with fresh lockdowns

Countries around Asia are confronting a second wave of coronavirus infections and are clamping down again to try to contain the disease, with Australia recording a record daily rise in cases and Vietnam locking down the city of Danang.Mainl...

Japan fashion designer who outfitted David Bowie dies at 76

Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto, known for his flamboyant creations and work on costumes for singer David Bowie - especially Ziggy Stardust - has died of leukemia, his company announced on Monday. He was 76-years-old. Born in 1944...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020