Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong bans restaurant dining as it battles new wave of coronavirus

Hong Kong banned gatherings of more than two people on Monday, closed down restaurant dining and introduced mandatory face masks in public places, including outdoors, as it tries to rein in a new coronavirus outbreak. The measures, which take effect from Wednesday, are the first time the densely populated city has completely banned dining in restaurants.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 27-07-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 14:27 IST
Hong Kong bans restaurant dining as it battles new wave of coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong banned gatherings of more than two people on Monday, closed down restaurant dining and introduced mandatory face masks in public places, including outdoors, as it tries to rein in a new coronavirus outbreak.

The measures, which take effect from Wednesday, are the first time the densely populated city has completely banned dining in restaurants. Since late January, more than 2,600 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 20 of whom have died. "The situation is very worrying," said Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, adding that the current outbreak is the most severe the city has experienced.

The measures will be in place for seven days, he said. The Chinese-ruled territory, with a population of more than 7 million, in July halted dine-in services from 6 p.m. as concerns grew of the third wave of infections but allowed restaurants and cafes to function through the day as normal.

However, the city has seen a spike in locally transmitted coronavirus cases over the past three weeks, with Monday the sixth consecutive day of triple-digit infections. Authorities reported 145 cases on Monday, a new daily record, of which 142 were locally transmitted cases.

Authorities have warned that citizens have become too lax about wearing masks and social distancing. Over the weekend, they stepped up controls, sealing off popular beaches and introduced new rules to limit movements of ship and flight crews.

Hong Kong's Hospital Authority has said new cases are being found faster than public hospitals can take them in, according to public broadcaster RTHK. China's liaison office in Hong Kong said on Sunday that the central government had made clear it would boost the city's capacity in coronavirus tests and help set up hospitals especially for infected patients.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Govt launches 'Mausam' app for weather forecasts

Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday launched a mobile application which will provide city-wise weather forecasts, nowcasts and other warnings. The mobile application, Mausam, has been designed and developed jointly by the Intern...

India's COVID-19 fatality rate progressively falling, currently stands at 2.28 pc: Govt

Indias COVID-19 fatality rate has been progressively falling and currently stands at 2.28 per cent which is among the lowest in the world, the government said on Monday, attributing the dip to factors like aggressive testing and an effectiv...

Session can be summoned, give 21-day notice: Rajasthan Governor to Cabinet

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday agreed to summon a session of the state assembly provided the government gives a 21-day notice. The condition is part of three suggestions the Governor has made while returning Ashok Gehlot Cabinet...

Board of Secondary Education in Odisha to announce class 10 results on July 29

The Board of Secondary Education BSE Odisha will announce High School Certificate Examination Matric 2020 results on July 29, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Monday. In view of COVID-19 situation, the Board ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020