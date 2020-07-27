UK quarantine move deals disproportionate blow - IATA

Global airline body IATA criticised Britain's snap decision to re-impose coronavirus quarantine measures on travellers from Spain as a severe blow to recovery hopes that was disproportionate to health risks.

"This is a big setback for consumer confidence that is essential to drive a recovery," the International Air Transport Association said in an emailed statement on Monday, after Britain abruptly restored a two-week quarantine requirement for travellers returning from Spain. The move "does not accurately reflect the risk of a regional spike in one corner of the country," IATA said - adding that restoring confidence in travel would depend on governments "working together to isolate and precisely manage risks" rather than a "stop-and-go" approach to restrictions.

"The UK's decision falls short of the mark," it said.