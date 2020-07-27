New testing labs to help check spread of coronavirus in UP, Maha, West Bengal: Amit Shah
These hi-tech labs are not only limited to corona testing, they can be used for testing diseases like Hepatitis B & C, HIV, Dengue etc in the future," Shah tweeted. The three testing facilities have been set up strategically at ICMR institutions -- National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research in Noida, National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health in Mumbai and National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases in Kolkata.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the three new state-of-the-art COVID-19 testing laboratories, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will play a significant role in containing the spread of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal through early detection. The COVID-19 testing laboratories at Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata were inaugurated by the prime minister on Monday virtually.
Expressing gratitude to the prime minister for launching the "high throughput COVID-19 testing labs", Shah said these hi-tech facilities will play a significant role in containing the further spread of coronavirus in these three states through early detection. "This futuristic project reflects PM Modi's vision to make India self-reliant & prepared to tackle any future outbreak like COVID. These hi-tech labs are not only limited to corona testing, they can be used for testing diseases like Hepatitis B & C, HIV, Dengue etc in the future," Shah tweeted.
The three testing facilities have been set up strategically at ICMR institutions -- National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research in Noida, National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health in Mumbai and National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases in Kolkata.
