Hong Kong reports 106 new coronavirus cases as local transmissions stay high

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 28-07-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 14:26 IST
Hong Kong reported 106 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 98 that were locally transmitted, as the city braced for the implementation of strict new measures that will ban restaurant dining and restrict gatherings to two people.

The global financial hub reported 145 new cases on Monday. The new regulations, which also mandate masks in outdoor spaces, take effect from Wednesday for one week.

Since late January, more than 2,880 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 22 of whom have died.

