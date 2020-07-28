Left Menu
Ayurveda immunity boosting medicine kits to be distributed in Shivamoga in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-07-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 20:40 IST
Ayurveda based immunity boosting tablets and decoction would be supplied to four lakh families in Shivamogga from Wednesday under an initiative by by Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa as part of the fight against coronavirus. Members of "Shivamogga COVID Surkasha Pade (Force)" formed by him and other organisations would be involved in delivering the immunity boosting potion to every household in his home town, he said on Tuesday.

"The COVID-19 is causing problems for the people across the country and the globe. Hence we have decided to give the medicine to 85,000 families comprising about four lakh people in Shivamogga," Eshwarappa said. Ayurveda expert Dr Giridhar Kaje, who has developed the potion, will launch the campaign on Wednesday, he added.

The Minister said this medicine can boost immunity "as you all know there are no English (allopathy) medicines available to cure coronavirus in the entire world." According to a statement issued by his office, the "Shivamogga COVID Surkasha Pade (Force)" has been formed to raise funds for the effort and distribute the kits. The cost of each kit, consisting of three components of immunity booster, was around Rs 350 and it has two types of tablet and decoction powder.

"Kits are distributed for the people who are holding Aadhar cards. Those who dont have an Aadhaar card, a new Aadhaar registration will be done and then the kit will be distributed. New software is used to avoid repeated distribution of kit to make sure every family gets the kit," the statement added.PTI GMS VS VS.

