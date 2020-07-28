24 people test COVID-19 positive Chandigarh, tally rises to 934

Twenty-four people tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Tuesday, taking the tally to 934 in the Union Territory, according to a medical bulletin. Five cases were reported in Sector-15, two cases each in Sector-46, Mauli Jagran, Sarangpur, Sector-22, Sector-48 and the PGI campus, and one each in Sector-40, Sector-32, Hallo Majra, Khuda Lahora, Sector-61, Sector-23 and Dhanas, it stated.

Twenty-four COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the infection. A total of 599 people have been cured so far, as per the bulletin. It stated that a total of 13,069 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 12,076 tested negative while reports in 56 cases are awaited.

In total, 14 people have died because of COVID-19 so far in the city. There are 321 active cases as of now.