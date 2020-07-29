McConnell will not bring coronavirus aid bill to Senate floor without liability protections
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday no coronavirus relief bill will be brought to the Senate floor without legal liability protections included in the legislation. Democrats have opposed these provisions. McConnell, a Republican, speaking to reporters said there is “zero chance” that America can get back to normal without new liability protections, and not just for businesses.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2020 00:37 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 00:32 IST
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday no coronavirus relief bill will be brought to the Senate floor without legal liability protections included in the legislation. Democrats have opposed these provisions.
McConnell, a Republican, speaking to reporters said there is "zero chance" that America can get back to normal without new liability protections, and not just for businesses. He also said he opposed "non-germane" amendments to coronavirus relief legislation, including a provision to fund a new FBI building, and hoped they would be dropped by the end of the legislative process.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mitch McConnell
- Senate
- Republican
- Democrats
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Fight for control of U.S. Senate starts with Maine, Texas, Alabama primaries
U.S. Air Force veteran MJ Hegar declares victory in Democratic Senate race in Texas
Trump pick gets nod in Alabama as three US states select Senate candidates
Trump pick wins nomination in Alabama as three U.S. states choose Senate candidates
Chilean lawmakers approve citizen drawndown from pensions, senate vote to come