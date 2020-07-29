Global airlines cut their coronavirus recovery forecast, saying it would take until 2024 - a year longer than previously expected - for passenger traffic to return to pre-crisis levels.

The World Health Organization warned, in the meantime, that COVID-19 pandemic is "one big wave", not seasonal. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Negligence is behind a steady rise in new infections in Germany, the head of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said, adding that it was unclear if the country was experiencing a second wave. * French health authorities reported 725 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, below the daily average of 924 over the past week but unlikely to alleviate fears of a second wave.

* Madrid will make face masks compulsory everywhere at all times as part of a package of measures aimed at preventing infections, regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso said. AMERICAS

* Republicans in the U.S. Senate pushed back on Tuesday against their own party's $1 trillion coronavirus relief proposal the day after it was unveiled by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. * Florida reported a record one-day rise in coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, and cases in Texas passed the 400,000 mark, stoking fears the United States was losing control of the outbreak.

* CES, the biggest global tech and gadget show, held every January in Las Vegas, will be held only online in 2021 due to concerns over the pandemic. * Bolivian interim President Jeanine Anez said on Tuesday she had recovered from the coronavirus and returned to work.

* Some 14 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Argentina's grains sector, affecting the operations of ports and oilseeds crushing plants, the head of the CIARA-CEC grains exporting and crushing chamber Gustavo Idigoras told Reuters. ASIA-PACIFIC

* North Korea introduced tougher prevention measures, state media reported, after it locked down the town Kaesong, on the border with the South, to tackle what could be its first publicly confirmed infection. * Vietnam has suspended all flights to and from Danang for 15 days after at least 14 cases of the novel coronavirus had been detected in the city.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iran registered a record 235 deaths from the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to official health ministry figures released on Tuesday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Fujifilm Holdings Corp's Avigan, once hyped as a potential COVID-19 treatment by Japan's prime minister, is facing uncertain prospects dampened by disappointing clinical studies and slow progress in regulatory review.

* Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc launched two 30,000-subject trials of COVID-19 vaccines that could clear the way for regulatory approval and widespread use by the end of this year, the companies said on Monday. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* An impasse in U.S. stimulus negotiations and mixed corporate earnings reports in Europe pushed global equities lower and sent investors into perceived safe-haven assets like government bonds and gold, which hovered near record highs. * Oil prices fell on Tuesday, as U.S. lawmakers prepared to wrangle over an economic stimulus package and investors worried about a rise in coronavirus cases worldwide.

* Britain's quarantine on travellers from Spain could cost the Spanish tourism sector 10 billion euros ($11.73 billion) in lost revenue, Jorge Marichal, the head of tourism association CEHAT told La Sexta television. * Spain lost one million jobs between April and June, its biggest ever quarterly decline, as one of Europe's strictest lockdowns pulverised the tourism-dependent economy.