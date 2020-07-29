Left Menu
Earlier, the Director of RIMS, Ahanthem Santa Singh, told PTI that this was the first COVID-19 death in Manipur. Manipur has reported a total of 2,317 COVID-19 cases till Tuesday of which 705 are active as 1,612 people have recovered from the disease, officials said..

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 29-07-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 15:49 IST
COVID-19 positive patient dies of multiple diseases in Manipur

A 56-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 "died of multiple diseases" at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here on Wednesday, an official said. The Medical Superintendent of RIMS, Prof Ch Arunkumar Singh in a statement said the man died due to multiple diseases including chronic kidney disease, lower respiratory tract infection, COVID-19, diabetes mellitus and hypertension.

According to the statement, the patient from Khongjom Sapam in Thoubal district was admitted at RIMS on May 22 for chronic kidney failure, hypertension, type-2 diabetes and he had undergone multiple sessions of dialysis. The patient was found to bed COVID-19 positive on July 26 during testing of RIMS health workers and patients.

"Despite intensive treatment, the patient succumbed to kidney failure, long standing hypertension, infection of lower respiratory tract and type-2 diabetes mellitus, COVID-19 is present recently," the statement said. Earlier, the Director of RIMS, Ahanthem Santa Singh, told PTI that this was the first COVID-19 death in Manipur.

Manipur has reported a total of 2,317 COVID-19 cases till Tuesday of which 705 are active as 1,612 people have recovered from the disease, officials said..

