Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia hopes for 'magnificent' wheat crop in pandemic economy

Just months after rains broke Australia's crippling three-year drought, fields of grain have sprung to life, lifting forecasts for a bumper wheat harvest and reviving the beaten up agricultural sector through roaring tractor sales and increased lending.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 04:05 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 04:05 IST
Australia hopes for 'magnificent' wheat crop in pandemic economy

Just months after rains broke Australia's crippling three-year drought, fields of grain have sprung to life, lifting forecasts for a bumper wheat harvest and reviving the beaten up agricultural sector through roaring tractor sales and increased lending. The mid-season crops in some of the country's major eastern grain-growing areas are as lush as some industry veterans can remember, representing one of the few bright spots in the country's pandemic-affected economy.

"I moved here 30 years ago, and I've never seen it this good. It is magnificent. It is wheat, barley, everywhere as far as your eye can see," tractor dealer Roger Moylan said this week from Quirindi, a major grain-growing area in New South Wales (NSW) state. Moylan, from North West Farm Machinery, said sales of tractors and augers, used to move grain from trucks into silos, were booming.

"If auger sales are through the roof, that tells you one thing - there is going to be grain everywhere," he said. Australia was one of the top four global wheat exporters before the unrelenting drought started slashing production.

The country's chief commodity forecaster recently lifted its wheat production forecasts for 2020-21 to 26.7 million tonnes, more than 75% above the prior year's level and the highest since Australia's record 35.13 million tonnes in 2016–17. Australia's 10-year average is just over 24 million tonnes.

This year's production could rise to as high as 30 million tonnes if export-focused Western Australia receives a good drenching in the next two months, said one Singapore-based trader at an international trading company that supplies Australian wheat to Asia. RISKS REMAIN

Given most farmers won't start harvesting until October at the earliest, there remains uncertainty over crop production, especially in Western Australia that does not currently have the high soil moisture levels of NSW. Western Australia and NSW are the top two wheat-producing states in the country.

Lyndon Mickel, who has a 6,000 hectare farm near Esperance in Western Australia's southern wheat belt, told Reuters that some recent rain had lifted spirits after a dry start to the season. "We are sitting on a knife edge," he said.

"If we can get some decent falls across the state in the next month we could come into a decent yield." Benchmark wheat prices earlier this year hit an 18-month high amid concerns about global supplies. While those fears have abated, prices continue to linger close to those highs.

Australian wheat exports this season are expected to nearly double from last year, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences said in June. Yet souring diplomatic relations between Canberra and Beijing have also created a stumbling block for some grain farmers, after China effectively banned Australian barley imports in May via an 80.5% tariff.

China accounts for more than one-fifth of agricultural exports from Australia, taking almost twice as much produce as the second largest destination, Japan. "Australia would probably need to diversify its trading partners especially to south-eastern Asian economies, where population is growing rapidly," Natixis economist Alicia Garcia-Harrero wrote in a note.

SMALL TOWN AUSTRALIA The long-awaited economic activity emerging in many small towns is a godsend for a rural sector still recovering from one of Australia's worst-ever droughts that wilted crops and forced some communities to truck in drinking water in the country's east.

Grant Cairns, head of agribusiness at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, told Reuters demand for equipment finance surged 27% in June from a year ago while demand for land purchases were strong too. "Our customers have sought to sow crops and replenish livestock that they've had to de-stock through the drought," Cairns said.

NSW farmers have significantly expanded the size of their sown areas to push the country's total winter crop acreage to above long-term averages, a government crop report said. Tractor sales breached the 2,000 mark in the month of June, according to the Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia, the first time it has done so since 1981.

"It shows how resilient and how quickly farmers got back into the saddle and started buying equipment, said the association's executive director, Gary Northover. "Many dealers are even talking about increasing employment - there aren't many industries doing that in a pandemic."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Marlins sign veteran INF Forsythe

The virus-strapped Miami Marlins signed veteran infielder Logan Forsythe, SportsGrid reported Wednesday. Forsythe was released by the Philadelphia Phillies late in summer camp.The Marlins season has been put on pause since 16 players of the...

Brazil hits record 69,000 daily coronavirus cases as restrictions eased

Brazil set daily records on Wednesday for new COVID-19 cases and related fatalities, as the worlds second-worst outbreak hurtles toward the milestone of 100,000 dead amid easing lockdowns. Brazil is the country worst hit by COVID-19 outside...

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra dies at 78

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra passed away at a city hospital in the early hours of Thursday. He was 78. Sources at the private hospital where Mitra was admitted to said he died due to heart and age-related ailments.He was admit...

Hong Kong police arrest four under national security law

Hong Kong police have arrested four people aged 16-21 for suspected offences under the citys new national security law, the first such detentions outside of street protests since the legislation took effect a month ago. In a press conferenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020