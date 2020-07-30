VIP waxworks socially-distance outside London's Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds' most famous figures led by example and formed a socially distanced queue outside the soon-to-be reopened wax museum on Thursday, with Queen Elizabeth leading the way followed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson then musician Taylor Swift. Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan followed, with U.S. President Donald Trump behind them.

One of London's most loved tourist attractions, Madame Tussauds closed its doors on March 20 and will allow visitors again from Saturday, August 1. Strict social distancing measures will be in place to ensure the safety of guests and staff, said the general manager of Madame Tussauds London, Tim Waters.

"We're encouraging guests to wear their facemasks when they come into the building. There'll be temperature checks as they enter as well. And they'll be able to see our staff who are wearing facemasks as well," he said. "We've also limited capacity to ensure that we can make sure that there's social distancing as we go through the attraction."

The wax figures of Trump and Johnson were the only famous faces sporting masks in the star-studded queue.