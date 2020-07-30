Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four more COVID-19 patients die in Uttarakhand, cases cross 7,000-mark

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 death toll rose to 76 on Thursday with four more patients succumbing to the infection while the pandemic tally shot up to 7,065 as 199 more people tested positive, an official bulletin stated.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 30-07-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 22:16 IST
Four more COVID-19 patients die in Uttarakhand, cases cross 7,000-mark
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 death toll rose to 76 on Thursday with four more patients succumbing to the infection while the pandemic tally shot up to 7,065 as 199 more people tested positive, an official bulletin stated. A 21-year-old COVID patient died at AIIMS Rishikesh. He died of refractory septic shock, a state health department bulletin said quoting the death summary provided by the hospital.

A 36-year-old COVID infected woman passed away at Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Hospital due to renal failure, acute respiratory failure, uremic and anoxic encephalopathy and bilateral pneumonitis, the bulletin said. A 53-year-old man suffering from the virus died at the same hospital due to acute respiratory distress and shock.

A 64-year-old woman died at Doon Medical College Dehradun due to respiratory failure with hypokalemia and bilateral pneumonitis with diabetes mellitus. With these deaths, the pandemic toll in Uttarakhand rose to 76.

Meanwhile, 199 more people tested positive for the disease on Thursday with Dehradun reporting the highest number of 74 cases, Haridwar 47, Nainital 26, Champawat 17, Pithoragarh 9, Uttarkashi 7, Chamoli 6, Pauri 4, Rudraprayag 3, Udham Singh Nagar 3 Bageshwar 2 and Almora 1, the bulletin said. With the addition of the new cases, COVID tally rose to 7,065 out of which 3,996 have recovered, 38 have migrated out of the state and 76 have died, the bulletin said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Grosjean and Hamilton clear the air over anti-racism protests

Lewis Hamilton and Romain Grosjean said on Thursday they had cleared the air after the six-times Formula One champion accused the Haas driver of wanting to drop anti-racism protests.Mercedes driver Hamilton had spoken critically of Grosjean...

Spain agrees investment plan with Airbus in exchange for fewer job losses

Spains government on Thursday said it had agreed to a series of measures with Airbus aimed at propping up the sector and averting job losses after a meeting between Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury.Inc...

Over 10 lakh recovered COVID patients, 1.9 times of active cases: Health Ministry

The number of recovered coronavirus patients crossed the 10-lakh mark on Thursday and is now 1.9 times the total active cases while the fatality rate has dropped to 2.21 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said. Addressing a press briefing,...

India, Bangladesh appreciate mutual sensitivity and respect: MEA

India and Bangladesh appreciate mutual sensitivity and respect in building further on their close relationship, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Thursday. The assertion came after Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momens rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020