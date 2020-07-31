Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gilead raises sales outlook to include COVID-19 treatment remdesivir

a positive that was not expected at the start of the year," said Jefferies analyst Michael Yee. Gilead's second-quarter sales fell nearly 10% from a year earlier to $5.1 billion, short of the average analyst estimate of $5.3 billion, according to Refinitiv. The results reflected weak sales of Gilead's hepatitis C drugs and flagship HIV treatments during coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 04:46 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 04:46 IST
Gilead raises sales outlook to include COVID-19 treatment remdesivir

Gilead Sciences Inc on Thursday posted worse-than-expected quarterly results, but raised its 2020 sales forecast to include revenue from its antiviral drug remdesivir, one of the only treatments shown to help COVID-19 patients. Gilead said it expects total 2020 sales of $23 billion to $25 billion, up from its previous range of $21.8 billion to $22.2 billion.

"We think this implies up to $1 billion to $3 billion of remdesivir, ... a positive that was not expected at the start of the year," said Jefferies analyst Michael Yee. Gilead's second-quarter sales fell nearly 10% from a year earlier to $5.1 billion, short of the average analyst estimate of $5.3 billion, according to Refinitiv.

The results reflected weak sales of Gilead's hepatitis C drugs and flagship HIV treatments during coronavirus pandemic lockdowns. The company said it expects its HIV drugs and hepatitis C sales to begin regaining momentum in the current third quarter. Adjusted earnings for the second quarter of $1.11 per share fell short of analysts' average estimate by 34 cents.

Shares of Gilead, which closed up about 1% in regular trading, were down 3.5% at $69.80 in extended trading. Second-quarter sales of Gilead's HIV drugs fell 1% from a year earlier to $4 billion, while sales of drugs to cure hepatitis C fell 47% to $448 million due to fewer new patients and competition from rival drugs. Gilead this month began commercial sales of remdesivir, which is given to hospitalized patients by infusion. The drug was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May after it demonstrated an ability to shorten hospital stays for COVID-19 patients, but does not yet have full U.S. approval. It was approved in Japan.

Demand for remdesivir continues to outstrip supply in many parts of the world. Gilead's chief executive, Daniel O'Day, on a conference call, said the company expects by the end of September to be producing enough remdesivir to meet real-time global demand.

Gilead said it still expects to manufacturer 2 million or more remdesivir treatment courses cumulatively in 2020, and its revenue outlook reflects expected sales of up to 1.5 million courses this year. The company said it has launched a clinical trial of an inhaled formulation of remdesivir, with the aim of more effectively delivering the drug to lung tissue. Gilead also plans to study the drug in patients with earlier-stage COVID-19.

The U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is currently conducting a trial of remdesivir in combination with Olumiant, an arthritis drug from Eli Lilly & Co , and those results are expected next month. So far, only remdesivir and the generic steroid dexamethasone have been shown in rigorous clinical trials to help patients with COVID-19.

(Reporting By Deena Beasley and Michael Erman; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Leslie Adler)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump, GOP suggest temporary fix for USD 600 jobless benefit

The White House and some of its Republican allies in the Senate are signalling they want to extend, at least temporarily, a USD 600-per-week expanded jobless benefit that has helped keep families and the economy afloat during the COVID-19 p...

Australia confident Sydney virus cases under control, despite Melbourne outbreak

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday he was confident a coronavirus flare-up in Sydney, the countrys biggest city, was under control but acknowledged the larger spike in cases in Melbourne remained a challenge. The state ...

Google ad rebound offsets Alphabet's first-ever sales drop

Googles ad sales have recovered since plummeting in March during the coronavirus pandemic, parent Alphabet Inc said on Thursday, easing concerns about its first quarterly sales slide in its 16 years as a public company. Alphabet shares were...

Cubs-Reds game rained out

The Chicago Cubs scheduled road game against the Cincinnati Reds was postponed Thursday night due to inclement weather. No makeup date was announced.The Cubs 4-2 had won the first two of the four-game set before the Reds 2-4 prevailed 12-7 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020