SAP, Deutsche Telekom to build corona app gateway for European Commission

Commission spokesman Johannes Bahrke confirmed that a deal had been signed with SAP, and said the German business software company would set up the gateway together with Deutsche Telekom. It should be possible to launch a pilot version of the gateway in three to four weeks, Bahrke added.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-07-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 19:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: PR Newswire

The European Commission said on Friday it had signed a contract for SAP and Deutsche Telekom to build a software platform that would enable national coronavirus contact tracing apps to 'talk' to each other. The hope is that creating the gateway would help slow the spread of COVID-19 by making it possible to log encounters between people while they are traveling abroad and issue push warnings should one of them be infected.

Such a 'roaming' function would be an add-on to the apps, which now only work within national borders, with the goal of making it safer to revive travel and tourism. Commission spokesman Johannes Bahrke confirmed that a deal had been signed with SAP, and said the German business software company would set up the gateway together with Deutsche Telekom.

It should be possible to launch a pilot version of the gateway in three to four weeks, Bahrke added. SAP and Deutsche Telekom's IT unit T-Systems, the project lead, declined to comment. The two companies, designers of Germany's Corona-Warn-App which has been downloaded 16 million times, proposed creating the gateway in June when EU member states agreed on a framework to make the apps interoperable.

Nine EU states - Austria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, and Poland - have launched apps based on a technology standard developed by Alphabet's Google and Apple. Another nine countries plan similar apps that will use this "decentralized" design, where phones that come into close contact share random identifiers and receive risk notifications if a contact later tests positive for COVID-19.

The common design means these apps are compatible and could easily be plugged into the gateway. Experts say it will be more challenging to hook up the French and Hungarian apps, which store data on central servers.

